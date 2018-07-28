OCEAN CITY — Trish and Tom McKearnan hadn’t taken dance lessons before, but the avid “Dancing with the Stars” fans gave it a whirl for a chance to learn from one of their favorites.
The McKearnans and their friends Jessica and Kevin Swillo, both of Ambler, Pennsylvania, joined about 100 other “Dancing” enthusiasts Saturday morning at the Music Pier for a Master Dance Class with Maksim “Maks” Chmerkovskiy as part of the weekend’s Night in Venice activities.
“I loved it! It was great,” said Jessica Swillo, 36, who found out about the lessons online and convinced her husband and friends to go.
The couples are Ocean City regulars who come down to their beach house every weekend and already knew they would be in town for Night in Venice, the city’s annual boat parade and house-decorating contest that highlights the bayside.
Night in Venice has always been one of the biggest nights of the year for Ocean City, and while it remains a popular event, organizers have been coming up with new ways to update and modernize the 64-year-old parade, including bringing celebrities to town.
“We’re trying to make it the biggest weekend of the year in Ocean City,” said Michael Allegretto, Ocean City director of community services, noting they expected about 200,000 people in town for Saturday night.
