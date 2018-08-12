The Philadelphia Eagles have signed former Penn State quarterback Christian Hackenberg, the team announced Sunday on its website.
Hackenberg, 23, was a three-year starter for the Nittany Lions before the New York Jets chose him in the second round of the 2016 NFL draft.
Heckenberg struggled with the Jets and was traded to the Oakland Raiders in May for a seventh-round draft pick. He was cut by the Raiders weeks after being traded and had been a free agent since.
He started 38 games at Penn State and finished as the school's all-time leader in passing yards (8,457), completions (693), passing touchdowns (48), and 300-yard passing games (nine).
The Eagles waived rookie offensive lineman Ian Park, who was injured, to make room on its roster for Hackenberg.
Last year, the Eagles had Matt McGloin, another Penn State quarterback, on the roster before cutting him before the season.
The addition of Hackenberg gives the Eagles five quarterbacks on their training camp roster, including Carson Wentz, Nick Foles, Nate Sudfeld and Joe Callahan.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.