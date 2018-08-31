reese quick
A deal between the Eagles and Entercom Communications that extends the broadcast rights for Eagles games means fans can continue to hear Mike Quick, left, and Merrill Reese call the games on SportsRadio 94.1 WIP and 11 other stations.

 Philadelphia Eagles / Provided

ATLANTIC CITY — Resorts Casino Hotel is offering sports fans a chance to meet former Philadelphia Eagles star Mike Quick.

As part of its sports book rollout, Resorts is bringing in the Eagles’ Hall of Famer to sign autographs and greet fans on Sept. 8.

Quick will be at the Resorts Sports Book from 8 to 9 p.m.

Admission is free but guests must be 21 years or older to enter.

Quick played nine seasons in Philadelphia where he caught 61 touchdown passes and amassed more than 6,000 receiving yards.

Resorts is introducing self-serve sports betting kiosks on Sept. 8 to allow bettors unlimited, 24-hour-a-day access.

Resorts opened its land-based sports book on Aug. 15. The casino and its partner DraftKings were the first in N.J. to offer mobile and online sports betting when the product launched on Aug. 6.

— David Danzis

I cover Atlantic City government and the casino industry since joining The Press in early 2018. I formerly worked as a politics & government reporter for NJ Herald and received the First Amendment: Art Weissman Memorial NJPA Award two years in a row.

