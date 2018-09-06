PHILADELPHIA — Eagles fans got to celebrate again Thursday night. The crowd at Lincoln Financial Field roared as the team’s first Super Bowl championship banner was unveiled before the start of the NFL regular-season opener against Atlanta.

Pro Football Hall of Famer Brian Dawkins introduced owner Jeffrey Lurie, who carried the Lombardi Trophy out to a crowd of fans at midfield.

Dawkins and Lurie then led the fans in the Eagles’ fight song, “Fly, Eagles, Fly,” before fireworks went off and the banner was unfurled.

Fans had to wait a while for the festivities, however. Stadium officials asked spectators to leave the stands and seek cover in the concourses after the National Weather Service issued a warning about the threat of lightning.

Kickoff was delayed about 45 minutes.

— David Weinberg

