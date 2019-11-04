Election Day will bring a few showers, but overall, not a washout in the region. A pair of tranquil days will then give way to a rainy event, with wintry weather on the way for Friday and Saturday.
A cloudy sky and a few showers will be present as we start our day Tuesday. Temperatures will start in the mid-40s on the mainland with low 50s at the shore. I’m still tracking a few showers that will move up the East Coast.
Scattered showers will be present through 10 a.m. to noon. The rain will not be a washout but it will be off and on. Carry an umbrella if you go out, but you won’t need it at the end of the day. Rainfall totals will be less than a quarter of an inch everywhere.
Afterward, expect a mostly cloudy sky with mild temperatures. Highs will reach the low to mid-60s across the mainland.
Northwesterly winds will blow in as we go into Tuesday night. That’ll push temperatures back down to seasonable levels. We’ll fall through the 50s during the evening. Then, come Wednesday morning, it will be in the upper 30s for much of the mainland with mid-40s in Brigantine and the shore.
Wednesday will be just like Monday — sunny, seasonable and a crisp in the air. Highs will be in the mid-50s. We’ll have a pretty good spread in low temperatures Wednesday night — mid-30s for the mainland with upper 40s at the shore.
Thursday will start with sun, but be replaced with high clouds.
Here are some more details on our end-of-the-week storm. The first is the timing. The storm will start just after dark Thursday. It will continue for a few hours, but be out of here during the early morning Friday (say 5 a.m.). So, it will be an overnight system.
The second detail is what happens after the storm passes. It will be cold. Winter jacket, fireplace, chapped lips kinds of cold Highs on Friday will be in the upper 40s. Add in a north wind around 20 mph and it’ll feel like 40 during the day.
On Saturday, it’ll be in the low to mid-40s. That’s about 10 to 15 degrees below average. Both Friday and Saturday night will get at or below freezing on the mainland. The shore will continue to be milder.
Here’s the third part. What kind of precipitation will we see? I’m almost 100% confident this will be rain early Friday morning. Temperatures when the rain starts will be in the 50s. It would take an awful lot to drop it into snow range. However, if you will be northwest of I-95 in the northern half of the state, then yes, the first flakes of the season will come.
