You'll still want the layers as the rare mid-May chill continues into Mother's Day morning. Then, we'll warm up for the afternoon. Looking to the week ahead, we will finally be saying goodbye to the 4 week chilly pattern and hello to a real spring warmup for good.
Temperatures Sunday morning will vary depending on where you are. In the Pine Barrens, temperatures will hover between 32 and 35 degrees. The winds will be critical in the morning, as the strong winds will increase the mixing of the air and prevent frost. I do believe we'll have a 10 mph wind from the west, so we should be good. However, do not be surprised to see a little bit of frost in the wind protected areas. Elsewhere on the mainland, it will be in the mid to upper 30s, with the shore in the low 40s. All of this is 10 to 15 degrees below average. If you have the winter jacket on Saturday, I would have if I was outside for a long period of time, you will need it early in the morning.
However, we will warm up quickly. We'll have morning sunshine and a partly sunny afternoon. The westerly wind will be warmer than Saturday's chilly northwesterly one. High temperatures will peak in the mid-60s on the mainland, stay just a degree or two cooler at the shore. Whether it is gardening, a picnic outside to a long walk with mom and the moms in your life, it will be a great afternoon to do so.
Sunday evening will have temperatures fall through the 50s. Clouds will build in, though, limited the amount of cooling overnight. Morning low will be fairly seasonable for mid-May, in the upper 40s on the mainland and near 50 at the shore. You won't need the heat on.
An Alberta Clipper will make a pass through the Northeast Monday. A warm front will pass early Monday morning. A shower will not be ruled out from 4 to 8 a.m. Then, as it lifts north, we'll get into the warm sector, which will keep us dry and even show off a little sun. Temperatures won't get all that high, though, staying ten degrees below average around 60 degrees.
A cold front will pass, starting up showers between 3 and 5 p.m. The rain will be hit or miss and light. By 8 p.m., though, it will be over.
A strong northwest wind will blow Monday night, sustained around 15 mph. Low temperatures Tuesday morning will be in the upper 30s on the mainland to the low 40s at the shore.
Tuesday will then start a three day stretch of dry weather. It will also be the transition from this chilly four week stretch to a long lasting, warm, spring pattern.
Expect a mostly to partly sunny sky all three days. High temperatures will start around 60 Tuesday. However, by Thursday, we'll be up to 70 on the mainland, and we'll only go up from there.
Finally, I will be out of the office for the next week. So, through next Sunday, you'll get the expanded, half page graphic in print. You can still follow me on Social Media for more information. Happy Mother's Day to all of the mom's out there, especially my Mom, who I'll be seeing after 2 months of video chatting and talking on the phone!
