A low-pressure system will pass into New England Tuesday morning, bringing one last gasp of wet weather for the week. Then it will be nothing but sun and some clouds as we flirt with one of the coldest Thanksgivings on record.
While most of the rain will continue to stay to the northern part of the state this Tuesday morning, one or two may sneak in through about 8 a.m. north of the White Horse Pike. Perhaps you will want the umbrella, but the odds will be in your favor if you want to go without one.
Even though the turkey hasn’t been put on the table yet, snow season, and the winter of 2018…
Afterwards, winds will flip to the northwest, gusting to about 20 mph. The sunshine will slowly arrive and we should wind up partly sunny for the day. Highs will be in the low 50s, just around average for what will not be late November.
The first hints of the upcoming polar plunge will begin on Tuesday night. Under a mainly clear sky, lows will reach the 20s north of Route 40. It may be a “too little too late” scenario for those to the south, with lows in the 30s. Not that everyone would complain.
Wednesday will turn windy as the brunt of the arctic air mass drops in. West to northwest winds of 15 mph with gusts in the 30s will be common. Highs will be wintry again, in the mid-40s. When you factor in the wind chill, it will feel like the 30s. Bring the jacket.
Then, bring the scarf, gloves and hat for Wednesday night. While the windy conditions will prevent the thermometer from dropping too low, it will be in the 30s on Wednesday evening. The wind chills will be in the 20s.
The high temperature for Thanksgiving may actually occur at midnight on Thursday, when it will be in the mid-30s. Temperatures will drop into the mid- to upper 20s everywhere Thursday morning. We will say good bye to the growing season everywhere, as a few shore spots still did not drop below 32.
Wind chills in the teens? That’s about it Thursday morning, as an icy northwest wind of 15 mph blows. Keep that in mind for the four football games we have in our region. Highs should struggle to climb during the afternoon. I believe we will break freezing, but just barely.
At the very least, anticipate the coldest high temperature for any Nov. 22 on record (35 degrees will be the mark to beat). The date, of course, varies for Thanksgiving, but we could take a place at the medal stand there, too.
