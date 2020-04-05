Don’t let the start of the day fool you. A few April showers will give way to sunshine and warmer air Monday. In fact, that warmer air will hold on through much of the week.
South Jersey is no easy place for a meteorologist.
A shower or two will be present through 7 a.m. courtesy of a cold front that moved through over night. After that, though, the sunshine should come out in a hurry. I’d imagine that we’ll be mostly sunny by noon.
We’ll start in the mid-40s in the morning. The shore will see highs in the upper 50s, light jacket weather. We’ll top out in the mid-60s for the mainland — T-shirt weather if you’ll be in the sun. Just make sure to put on the sunscreen if you will be out for a while. The sun is as strong now as it is in early September.
Clouds will thicken Monday evening. Temperatures will slide through the 50s during the evening, enough to leave the window cracked. Then, after midnight, we’ll go into the low and mid-40s.
A system in the mid-South will meet up with a system riding in from the Great Lakes states Tuesday. By the time it nears us, most of the rain will be to our southwest.
In short, everywhere is fair game to see a shower or two at any point during the day. Most of the rain will be confined to those in Salem, Cumberland and lower Cape May counties. Even there, it will be far from a washout. Elsewhere in the region may very well remain dry or just see a brief shower.
Otherwise, there’ll be a mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures will be the same as Monday, with upper 50s on the mainland and low 60s at the shore.
Tuesday night will be the wettest part of the week.
Scattered showers will be around everywhere. Thankfully, most of us will be inside and maybe even sleeping then, so it will just be a drink of water for the ground. Lows will sit around 50 degrees.
A warm front will lift early Wednesday. Then, for most of the day, we’ll be in the warm sector. That will lead to a surge to spring fever temperatures. Highs in places such as Vineland will be about 70 degrees, with Ventnor and the shore in the mid-60s.
You could get away with leaving the windows opened throughout the day if you want the fresh air, though I know allergies are a problem. Showers or thunderstorms will be around, but they will be isolated.
A strong cold front will pass Thursday, likely during the afternoon. A couple of hours of rain or thunderstorms will be present. You have to keep at least an eye out for severe weather during these setups. Before the rain comes, it’ll be another comfortable spring day.
After the rain passes, we’ll be in the 50s for the weekend.
