With some early Wednesday showers, we’ll start a streak of below-average temperatures that will continue into Thursday. Frosts and freezes will be expected during this cooler time. Then, more seasonable air will come for the weekend.
A piece of mid-level energy will continue to slide through, bringing rain showers for Wednesday morning. Cape May County will see the steadiest rain, but it will not be a morning washout anywhere. If you do want to exercise or do construction work outside, wait until the afternoon, though. Rain will end between 9 and 11 a.m.
We’ll see partial sunshine for the afternoon. Despite the sun, it will be a chilly day. High temperatures will only reach the low 50s, 5 to 10 degrees below average for this time of the year. You’ll need the jacket throughout the day.
The clouds will clear out Wednesday night. That puts me on temperature watch for frosts in the area. The calmer, cleaner and drier the air, the lower we will go. We have the dry air. Cloud cover will turn clear, but a few clouds will build in toward dawn. Winds will be a little elevated, at 5 to 10 mph.
All of this is to say that I believe most places will be frost-free, but those in the Pine Barrens will likely see some frost through early Thursday morning. A frost advisory will be in effect for Cumberland, Burlington and Ocean counties from 1 to 9 a.m. Lows should near 32 here, with mid-30s for the rest of the mainland and upper 30s at the shore.
Winds will kick up Thursday. Compared to Monday, or even last Thursday, it will be nothing, though. Expect sustained winds around 15 mph out of the northwest, with gusts around 30 mph. Cooler air will continue to be present. Highs will be in the low 50s.
We then have to talk about another round of frosts or freezes Thursday night. This one has more potential to drop than Wednesday night. Winds will be lower, and we’ll still have to dry out. The clouds will still need to be sorted out, but I believe we will dip below 32 degrees everywhere west of a line from the Garden State Parkway as far south as Upper Township. The Cape May County mainland, as well as those near the bays will be in the mid-30s, with the shore in the upper 30s.
Given how warm this winter has been, I know we want to get to planting as soon as possible, but this cooler April is holding us back.
Friday morning sunshine will give way to afternoon clouds. Temperatures should be able to climb well into the 50s, more seasonable, with average highs in the low 60s on the mainland and upper 50s at the shore.
A storm system will bring rain Friday evening, Friday night and possibly into early Saturday morning. No widespread heavy rain will be expected. However, a thunderstorm can’t be ruled out south of the Atlantic City Expressway.
