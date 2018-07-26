We’re not out of the woods, but more sunshine and even a pair of completely dry days are in the forecast as we head into the weekend.
As the sun rises Thursday morning, most, if not all of us, are dry. Temperatures start in the low 70s, similar to where we have been over the past week. There is still that muggy feel in the air.
A cold front passes through the area early. It will not knock out the humidity, nor even lower the temperatures (they will go up, in fact). However, it will really bring down the storm chances. Only isolated, very spotty thunderstorms are expected during the day. Therefore, many of your outdoor plans can go off without a hitch. Highs will be seasonable for this time of year, with a heat index in the 90s on the mainland.
If you are going to the beach concert Thursday evening, we should be dry throughout the show. Temperatures will slide through the 70s. There should be more blue sky (or black night) than clouds around. Temperatures then bottom out between 70 and 75 again.
Friday will be our sixth day in a row with southerly winds. With morning sun expected, we should be able to reach our full potential of temperatures. That will mean a high around 90 on the mainland, with the shore in the mid-80s. It will be uncomfortable at times as the heat index touches 100 in spots. Clouds will build during the afternoon ahead of a cold front. I believe a few showers/storms will be around. While the coverage will not be great, any storm has the potential to be severe. Damaging winds are the main threat.
Isolated showers will continue into Friday night as the front passes. Then it should push enough off the coast for a dry weekend. Both days will be in the 80s, with a mostly to partly sunny sky.
