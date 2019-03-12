A texting outage for Verizon Wireless customers Tuesday morning has been fixed, according to the company.
"Service is now fully restored," a Verizon spokesperson told Newsday.
"We experienced an issue impacting texting services for some customers this morning," he said. "Our engineers were able to identify and resolve the issue quickly."
Customers across the East Coast took to social media Tuesday to complain about trouble sending and receiving text messages.
We have confirmed there is a texting outage on the east coast. Our technicians a fully aware we have a ton of customers that are being effected, and we're working non-stop to get this matter resolved as soon as possible. *IXR 1/3— Verizon Wireless CS (@VZWSupport) March 12, 2019
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.