An East Coast texting outage on March 12, 2019 has been fixed, Verizon said.

A texting outage for Verizon Wireless customers Tuesday morning has been fixed, according to the company.

"Service is now fully restored," a Verizon spokesperson told Newsday.

"We experienced an issue impacting texting services for some customers this morning," he said. "Our engineers were able to identify and resolve the issue quickly."

Customers across the East Coast took to social media Tuesday to complain about trouble sending and receiving text messages.

 

Staff Writer

I cover breaking news on the digital desk. I graduated from Temple University in Dec. 2017 and joined the Press in the fall of 2018. Previously, I freelanced, covering Pennsylvania state politics and criminal justice reform.

