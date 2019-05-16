Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
The dune system protecting the East Point Lighthouse was compromised during the recent nor’easters, putting the lighthouse in danger of being flooded in another storm. Workers piled sand in front of the lighthouse March 6 as an emergency measure.
The dune system protecting the East Point Lighthouse was compromised during the recent nor’easters, putting the lighthouse in danger of being flooded in another storm. Workers piled sand in front of the lighthouse March 6 as an emergency measure.
Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer
East Point Lighthouse in Cumberland County is among the stops on the New Jersey Coastal Heritage Trail.
Lee Brothers Park Pavillion in Morris CountyPort Colden Manor in Warren CountyThe Park Theat…
Your Morning Kickstart is delivered to your inbox 7 a.m. daily. Make sure you don’t miss out on the latest in news, entertainment, weather, and sports.
SUBSCRIBE HERE
"The mouth of the Maurice River and the adjacent bayshore is rapidly eroding, and tidal waters are now threatening the lighthouse," according to the list.
East Point Lighthouse stands out on the list as one of the only places under threat from natural forces. A majority face possible demolition from developers and government entities.
Over the past few years, there's been a push from local, state and federal stakeholders to protect the mid-1800s structure from rising waters. But no long-term plan has been put in place.
1 of 12
The dune system protecting the East Point Lighthouse was compromised during the recent nor’easters, putting the lighthouse in danger of being flooded in another storm. Workers piled sand in front of the lighthouse March 6 as an emergency measure.
The dune system protecting the East Point Lighthouse was breached during the last nor’easter, putting the lighthouse in danger of flooding from any subsequent storms. Maurice River Township and Cumberland County piled sand in front of the lighthouse as an emergency measure, seen Tuesday. Find more photos of the lighthouse with this story at PressofAC.com.
The dune system protecting the East Point Lighthouse was breech during this past weekend storm, putting the lighthouse in danger of being flooded in the event of another storm. The township and the county, piled sand in front of the lighthouse as an emergency measure. Tuesday March 6, 2018. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
The dune system protecting the East Point Lighthouse was breech during this past weekend storm, putting the lighthouse in danger of being flooded in the event of another storm. The township and the county, piled sand in front of the lighthouse as an emergency measure. Tuesday March 6, 2018. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
The dune system protecting the East Point Lighthouse was breech during this past weekend storm, putting the lighthouse in danger of being flooded in the event of another storm. The township and the county, piled sand in front of the lighthouse as an emergency measure. Tuesday March 6, 2018. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
Erosion is endangering the lighthouse, which stands at the mouth of the Maurice River. The dune system protecting the East Point Lighthouse was breech during this past weekend storm, putting the lighthouse in danger of being flooded in the event of another storm. The township and the county, piled sand in front of the lighthouse as an emergency measure. Tuesday March 6, 2018. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
The dune system protecting the East Point Lighthouse was breech during this past weekend storm, putting the lighthouse in danger of being flooded in the event of another storm. The township and the county, piled sand in front of the lighthouse as an emergency measure. Tuesday March 6, 2018. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
Nancy Patterson, manager of the East Point Lighthouse, is worried the next storm may reach the lighthouse. The dune system protecting the East Point Lighthouse was breech during this past weekend storm, putting the lighthouse in danger of being flooded in the event of another storm. The township and the county, piled sand in front of the lighthouse as an emergency measure. Tuesday March 6, 2018. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
Nancy Patterson, manager of the East Point Lighthouse, points to where the dunes were breeched. The dune system protecting the East Point Lighthouse was breech during this past weekend storm, putting the lighthouse in danger of being flooded in the event of another storm. The township and the county, piled sand in front of the lighthouse as an emergency measure. Tuesday March 6, 2018. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
The dune system protecting the East Point Lighthouse was breech during this past weekend storm, putting the lighthouse in danger of being flooded in the event of another storm. The township and the county, piled sand in front of the lighthouse as an emergency measure. Tuesday March 6, 2018. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
The East Point Lighthouse on the Delaware Bay in Maurice River Township sits vulnerable to high tides now that a a temporary dune was destroyed by the recent nor'easter. County and municipal crews rebuilt it as best they could but it is not as substantial as needed, a lighthouse caretaker said.
The dune system protecting the East Point Lighthouse was breech during this past weekend storm, putting the lighthouse in danger of being swallowed by the Delaware Bay in the event of another storm. The township and the county, piled sand in front of the lighthouse as an emergency measure.
1 of 12
The dune system protecting the East Point Lighthouse was compromised during the recent nor’easters, putting the lighthouse in danger of being flooded in another storm. Workers piled sand in front of the lighthouse March 6 as an emergency measure.
Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer
The dune system protecting the East Point Lighthouse was breached by a storm in early March, putting the lighthouse in danger of being flooded by another storm. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
Press archives
The dune system protecting the East Point Lighthouse was breached during the last nor’easter, putting the lighthouse in danger of flooding from any subsequent storms. Maurice River Township and Cumberland County piled sand in front of the lighthouse as an emergency measure, seen Tuesday. Find more photos of the lighthouse with this story at PressofAC.com.
Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer
The dune system protecting the East Point Lighthouse was breech during this past weekend storm, putting the lighthouse in danger of being flooded in the event of another storm. The township and the county, piled sand in front of the lighthouse as an emergency measure. Tuesday March 6, 2018. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer
The dune system protecting the East Point Lighthouse was breech during this past weekend storm, putting the lighthouse in danger of being flooded in the event of another storm. The township and the county, piled sand in front of the lighthouse as an emergency measure. Tuesday March 6, 2018. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer
The dune system protecting the East Point Lighthouse was breech during this past weekend storm, putting the lighthouse in danger of being flooded in the event of another storm. The township and the county, piled sand in front of the lighthouse as an emergency measure. Tuesday March 6, 2018. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer
Erosion is endangering the lighthouse, which stands at the mouth of the Maurice River. The dune system protecting the East Point Lighthouse was breech during this past weekend storm, putting the lighthouse in danger of being flooded in the event of another storm. The township and the county, piled sand in front of the lighthouse as an emergency measure. Tuesday March 6, 2018. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
The dune system protecting the East Point Lighthouse was breech during this past weekend storm, putting the lighthouse in danger of being flooded in the event of another storm. The township and the county, piled sand in front of the lighthouse as an emergency measure. Tuesday March 6, 2018. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer
Nancy Patterson, manager of the East Point Lighthouse, is worried the next storm may reach the lighthouse. The dune system protecting the East Point Lighthouse was breech during this past weekend storm, putting the lighthouse in danger of being flooded in the event of another storm. The township and the county, piled sand in front of the lighthouse as an emergency measure. Tuesday March 6, 2018. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
Press archives
Nancy Patterson, manager of the East Point Lighthouse, points to where the dunes were breeched. The dune system protecting the East Point Lighthouse was breech during this past weekend storm, putting the lighthouse in danger of being flooded in the event of another storm. The township and the county, piled sand in front of the lighthouse as an emergency measure. Tuesday March 6, 2018. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer
The dune system protecting the East Point Lighthouse was breech during this past weekend storm, putting the lighthouse in danger of being flooded in the event of another storm. The township and the county, piled sand in front of the lighthouse as an emergency measure. Tuesday March 6, 2018. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer
The East Point Lighthouse on the Delaware Bay in Maurice River Township sits vulnerable to high tides now that a a temporary dune was destroyed by the recent nor'easter. County and municipal crews rebuilt it as best they could but it is not as substantial as needed, a lighthouse caretaker said.
DALE GERHARD / Staff Photographer
Two pump stations were installed in the lighthouses' basement in 2017 to push out flood waters, as part of a $650,000 restoration project headed by the federal government and state's Historic Trust Fund.
In the coming summer months, the state Department of Environmental Protection will be placing a 900-foot long Geotube from a nearby boat ramp to a bulkhead outside the lighthouse. Huge sandbags put around the perimeter of the structure have been a short-term solution.
"We've just been putting a Band-Aid over the problem," Nancy Patterson, lighthouse caretaker and president of the Maurice River Township Historical Society, previously said of the ongoing situation.
Built in 1849, East Point Lighthouse acted as a guide for fishermen and boaters at the mouth of the Maurice River. It was deeded to the state Division of Fish, Game and Wildlife in 1956, but following more than a decade of vandalism and damage from weather, the local historical society took over.
1 of 83
Nancy Patterson, president of the Maurice River Historical Society, shows the renovated cupola of the East Point Lighthouse. The renovations are nearly complete on the East Point Lighthouse. The exterior is painted and the inside walls are repaired and other upgrades. The work caps years worth of effort to get the lighthouse restored. The East Point Lighthouse sits at the mouth of the Maurice River and the Delaware Bay. Thursday Feb 9, 2017. ( Dale Gerhard/Staff Photographer)
The renovations are nearly complete on the East Point Lighthouse. The exterior is painted and the inside walls are repaired and other upgrades. The work caps years worth of effort to get the lighthouse restored. The East Point Lighthouse sits at the mouth of the Maurice River and the Delaware Bay. Thursday Feb 9, 2017. ( Dale Gerhard/Staff Photographer )
The renovations are nearly complete on the East Point Lighthouse. The exterior is painted and the inside walls are repaired and other upgrades. The work caps years worth of effort to get the lighthouse restored. The East Point Lighthouse sits at the mouth of the Maurice River and the Delaware Bay. Thursday Feb 9, 2017. ( Dale Gerhard/Staff Photographer )
The renovations are nearly complete on the East Point Lighthouse. The exterior is painted and the inside walls are repaired and other upgrades. The work caps years worth of effort to get the lighthouse restored. The East Point Lighthouse sits at the mouth of the Maurice River and the Delaware Bay. Thursday Feb 9, 2017. ( Dale Gerhard/Staff Photographer )
The renovations are nearly complete on the East Point Lighthouse. The exterior is painted and the inside walls are repaired and other upgrades. The work caps years worth of effort to get the lighthouse restored. The East Point Lighthouse sits at the mouth of the Maurice River and the Delaware Bay. Thursday Feb 9, 2017. ( Dale Gerhard/Staff Photographer )
Renovations are nearly complete on the East Point Lighthouse. The exterior is painted, the inside walls are repaired, and other upgrades have been made. The work caps years of effort to restore the lighthouse, which sits at the mouth of the Maurice River and Delaware Bay in Maurice River Township. For more photos of the lighthouse, see this story at
Nancy Patterson, president of the Maurice River Historical Society, shows the renovated cupola of the East Point Lighthouse. The renovations are nearly complete on the East Point Lighthouse. The exterior is painted and the inside walls are repaired and other upgrades. The work caps years worth of effort to get the lighthouse restored. The East Point Lighthouse sits at the mouth of the Maurice River and the Delaware Bay. Thursday Feb 9, 2017. ( Dale Gerhard/Staff Photographer )
Nancy Patterson, president of the Maurice River Historical Society, shows a piece of lathing purposefully exposed so visitor to the East Point Lighthouse can see to old construction. The renovations are nearly complete on the East Point Lighthouse. The exterior is painted and the inside walls are repaired and other upgrades. The work caps years worth of effort to get the lighthouse restored. The East Point Lighthouse sits at the mouth of the Maurice River and the Delaware Bay. Thursday Feb 9, 2017. ( Dale Gerhard/Staff Photographer)
The renovations are nearly complete on the East Point Lighthouse. The exterior is painted and the inside walls are repaired and other upgrades. The work caps years worth of effort to get the lighthouse restored. The East Point Lighthouse sits at the mouth of the Maurice River and the Delaware Bay. Thursday Feb 9, 2017. ( Dale Gerhard/Staff Photographer)
The renovations are nearly complete on the East Point Lighthouse. The exterior is painted and the inside walls are repaired and other upgrades. The work caps years worth of effort to get the lighthouse restored. The East Point Lighthouse sits at the mouth of the Maurice River and the Delaware Bay. Thursday Feb 9, 2017. ( Dale Gerhard/Staff Photographer)
Nancy Patterson, president of the Maurice River Historical Society, shows the renovated cupola of the East Point Lighthouse. The renovations are nearly complete on the East Point Lighthouse. The exterior is painted and the inside walls are repaired and other upgrades. The work caps years worth of effort to get the lighthouse restored. The East Point Lighthouse sits at the mouth of the Maurice River and the Delaware Bay. Thursday Feb 9, 2017. ( Dale Gerhard/Staff Photographer)
The renovations are nearly complete on the East Point Lighthouse. The exterior is painted and the inside walls are repaired and other upgrades. The work caps years worth of effort to get the lighthouse restored. The East Point Lighthouse sits at the mouth of the Maurice River and the Delaware Bay. Thursday Feb 9, 2017. ( Dale Gerhard/Staff Photographer)
The East Point Lighthouse in Heislerville, is a favorite site for lighthouse enthusiasts. Cumberland County is looking for ways to improve it's tourism economy by capitalizing on some of the natural wonders the county has to offer. Monday Nov. 1, 2014. (photo Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City
Eastpoint Lighthouse holds annual Open House and Artists' Day on Aug. 5, 2000. Al Miaer from Hopewell draws his rendition of the East Point Lighthouse at one of the many easels set up for sketching and painting. The Painting in the foreground is by Amanda Cubbage age 12 from Millville
WINTERICE- Icepacks at the Delaware bay at East Point with the East Point lighthouse in the distance on Monday Jan. 27, 2003. It's been many years since the Maurice River at Mauricetown has frozen over, but icepacks on the banks and ice sheets cover most of the river,and if the temperatures continue to be below freezing in the next few weeks, the river and the Delaware bay at East point May well freeze over
EASTPOINT - EAST Point Lighthouse holds annual Open House and Artists' Day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free Concert by Snake Brothers and Steve Byrne. Kiteflying, face painting, artist and photographers at work. Sponsored by the Maurice River Historical Society. Lauralou Courtney Bates, from Philadelphia checks out the view from the top of the lighthouse.
Nancy Patterson, President of the Maurice River Historical Society, looks out at the Delaware Bay from the top of The East Point Lighthouse in Maurice River Township, NJ. Friday, July 31, 2015. The East Point Lighthouse will be getting about $2.5 million to protect it from Delaware Bay and restore the lighthouse building
The East Point Lighthouse in Heislerville, is a favorite site for lighthouse enthusiasts. Cumberland County is looking for ways to improve it's tourism economy by capitalizing on some of the natural wonders the county has to offer. Monday Nov. 1, 2014. (photo Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City
Nancy Patterson, President of the Maurice River Historical Society, points out the Delaware Bay from the top of The East Point Lighthouse in Maurice River Township, NJ. Friday, July 31, 2015. The East Point Lighthouse will be getting about $2.5 million to protect it from Delaware Bay and restore the lighthouse building
The renovations are nearly complete on the East Point Lighthouse. The exterior is painted and the inside walls are repaired and other upgrades. The work caps years worth of effort to get the lighthouse restored. The East Point Lighthouse sits at the mouth of the Maurice River and the Delaware Bay. Thursday Feb 9, 2017. ( Dale Gerhard/Staff Photographer)
Workers on the scaffold for the beginning of the East Point Lighthouse cupola which was lifted off by crane at 8:30am. They will be removing the cupola at 9 a.m. This is part of a major renovation project for the lighthouse.
May 1998. Workers on the scaffold for the renovating of the East Point Lighthouse cupola which was lifted of by crane at 8:30am. East Point Lighthouse is getting a facelift. They will be removing the cupola at 9 a.m. This is part of a major renovation project for the lighthouse.
The East Point Lighthouse in Maurice River Township where the Maurice River meets the Delaware Bay, southwest of Heislerville has played an important part in the maritime history of the Maurice River area of Cumberland as well as a tourist attraction that brings hundreds of people every year.
John and Patty Ade of Egg Harbor City, pay a visit to the cupola of the East Point Lighthouse in Maurice River Township Sunday morning. The Ade's were taking part in the second annual Lighthouse Challenge Festival sponsored by the New Jersey Lighthouse Society which challenges participants to visit all of the New Jersey's land-based lighthouses in one weekend. Visitors received a collectors card and a commemorative stamp with the images of each of the lighthouses they toured. 10/14/2001 ac press/Dale Gerhard
EASTPOINT - EAST Point Lighthouse holds annual Open House and Artists' Day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free Concert by Snake Brothers and Steve Byrne. Kiteflying, face painting, artist and photographers at work. Sponsored by the Maurice River Historical Society. Visitors taking the lighthouse tour climb up the steps to the top.
A blustery day in South Jersey did not hamper a few from enjoying some outdoor activities. Tom Tomasello of Galloway Township, pedals his bike past the East Point Lighthouse along the Delaware Bay, in Cumberland County. 3/18/2001 ac press/Dale Gerhard
BayFreeze-On a gale force wind day, Wind driven water rocks the new surface shore ice of the Delaware bay at East Point Lighthouse . Starting to freeze from the last weeks of subfreezing temperatures the Ice builds day by day. Jan28/04- ENTERPRISE PHOTO PACKAGE
Nancy Patterson, President of the Maurice River Historical Society, which runs The East Point Lighthouse in Maurice River Township talks about getting about $2.5 million to protect it from Delaware Bay and restore the lighthouse building Friday, July 31, 2015.
The East Point Lighthouse will finally get some needed restoration, with the work beginning in June. But another project to protect it from the encroaching Delaware Bay is tied up in red tape, and lighthouse property is washing away. Nancy Patterson stands inside the lighthouse near the areas what needs to be fix. May 12, 2016 (Craig Matthews/Staff Photographer)
The East Point Lighthouse in Heislerville, is a favorite site for lighthouse enthusiasts. Cumberland County is looking for ways to improve it's tourism economy by capitalizing on some of the natural wonders the county has to offer. Monday Nov. 1, 2014. (photo Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City
The East Point Lighthouse will finally get some needed restoration, with the work beginning in June. But another project to protect it from the encroaching Delaware Bay is tied up in red tape, and lighthouse property is washing away. Nancy Patterson stands inside the lighthouse. May 12, 2016 (Craig Matthews/Staff Photographer)
The East Point Lighthouse will finally get some needed restoration, with the work beginning in June. But another project to protect it from the encroaching Delaware Bay is tied up in red tape, and lighthouse property is washing away. May 12, 2016 (Craig Matthews/Staff Photographer)
Children were invitred to paint their favorite view of the light house during East Point Lighthouse's open house today, Saturday August 04, 2001 in Maurice River Township. Amanda Goff, 5, of Vineland paints her vision. (acp photo/Mary Godleski)
The East Point Lighthouse will finally get some needed restoration, with the work beginning in June. But another project to protect it from the encroaching Delaware Bay is tied up in red tape, and lighthouse property is washing away. May 12, 2016 (Craig Matthews/Staff Photographer)
Adam Salmon, 7, of Tuckahoe, climbs down from a look atop the lighthouse, the coveted view of the day. East Point Lighthouse hosted an open house today, Saturday August 04, 2001 in Maurice River Township. (acp photo/Mary Godleski)
The East Point Lighthouse will finally get some needed restoration, with the work beginning in June. But another project to protect it from the encroaching Delaware Bay is tied up in red tape, and lighthouse property is washing away. Nancy Patterson stands inside the lighthouse. May 12, 2016 (Craig Matthews/Staff Photographer)
WINTERICE- Icepacks at the Delaware bay at East Point with the East Point lighthouse in the distance-WINTERICE-Mon/Jan27/03-Its been many years since the Maurice River at Mauricetown has frozen over but Icepacks on the banks and ice sheets cover most of the river,and if the temperatures continue to be below freezing in the next few weeks,the river and the Delaware bay at East point May well freeze over.ENTERPRISE PHOTO PACKAGE.
Delaware 'Bay Days' is the largest FREE festival in the tri-state region. Held Saturday June 9th and Sunday June 10th, 2007 along the 'wild and scenic' Maurice River in the historic New Jersey fishing villages of Bivalve, Port Norris and Shellpile and East Point Lighthouse, located in Heislerville.
EASTPOINT - EAST Point Lighthouse holds annual Open House and Artists' Day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free Concert by Snake Brothers and Steve Byrne. Kiteflying, face painting, artist and photographers at work. Sponsored by the Maurice River Historical Society. A model of the lighthouse sits in the foreground with the huge line of people waiting to take the lighthouse tour in the backround.
Scaffolds up for the beginning of the East Point Lighthouse cupola which was lifted of by crane at 8:30am. The East Point Lighthouse is getting a facelift. They will be removing the cupola at 9 a.m. This is part of a major renovation project for the lighthouse.
The lighthouse held a line for almost the entire day as eager onlookers await their chance at a look across the river. East Point Lighthouse hosted an open house today, Saturday August 04, 2001 in Maurice River Township. (acp photo/Mary Godleski)
Nancy Patterson, President of the Maurice River Historical Society, which runs The East Point Lighthouse in Maurice River Township talks about getting about $2.5 million to protect it from Delaware Bay and restore the lighthouse building Friday, July 31, 2015.
The East Point Lighthouse will finally get some needed restoration, with the work beginning in June. But another project to protect it from the encroaching Delaware Bay is tied up in red tape, and lighthouse property is washing away. May 12, 2016 (Craig Matthews/Staff Photographer)
The East Point Lighthouse will finally get some needed restoration, with the work beginning in June. But another project to protect it from the encroaching Delaware Bay is tied up in red tape, and lighthouse property is washing away. Nancy Patterson stands inside the lighthouse near the areas what needs to be fix. May 12, 2016 (Craig Matthews/Staff Photographer)
The East Point Lighthouse will finally get some needed restoration, with the work beginning in June. But another project to protect it from the encroaching Delaware Bay is tied up in red tape, and lighthouse property is washing away. May 12, 2016 (Craig Matthews/Staff Photographer)
Nancy Patterson, president of the Maurice River Historical Society, shows the renovated cupola of the East Point Lighthouse. The renovations are nearly complete on the East Point Lighthouse. The exterior is painted and the inside walls are repaired and other upgrades. The work caps years worth of effort to get the lighthouse restored. The East Point Lighthouse sits at the mouth of the Maurice River and the Delaware Bay. Thursday Feb 9, 2017. ( Dale Gerhard/Staff Photographer)
Dale Gerhard
The renovations are nearly complete on the East Point Lighthouse. The exterior is painted and the inside walls are repaired and other upgrades. The work caps years worth of effort to get the lighthouse restored. The East Point Lighthouse sits at the mouth of the Maurice River and the Delaware Bay. Thursday Feb 9, 2017. ( Dale Gerhard/Staff Photographer )
Dale Gerhard
The renovations are nearly complete on the East Point Lighthouse. The exterior is painted and the inside walls are repaired and other upgrades. The work caps years worth of effort to get the lighthouse restored. The East Point Lighthouse sits at the mouth of the Maurice River and the Delaware Bay. Thursday Feb 9, 2017. ( Dale Gerhard/Staff Photographer )
Dale Gerhard
The renovations are nearly complete on the East Point Lighthouse. The exterior is painted and the inside walls are repaired and other upgrades. The work caps years worth of effort to get the lighthouse restored. The East Point Lighthouse sits at the mouth of the Maurice River and the Delaware Bay. Thursday Feb 9, 2017. ( Dale Gerhard/Staff Photographer )
Dale Gerhard
The renovations are nearly complete on the East Point Lighthouse. The exterior is painted and the inside walls are repaired and other upgrades. The work caps years worth of effort to get the lighthouse restored. The East Point Lighthouse sits at the mouth of the Maurice River and the Delaware Bay. Thursday Feb 9, 2017. ( Dale Gerhard/Staff Photographer )
Dale Gerhard
Renovations are nearly complete on the East Point Lighthouse. The exterior is painted, the inside walls are repaired, and other upgrades have been made. The work caps years of effort to restore the lighthouse, which sits at the mouth of the Maurice River and Delaware Bay in Maurice River Township. For more photos of the lighthouse, see this story at
Nancy Patterson, president of the Maurice River Historical Society, shows the renovated cupola of the East Point Lighthouse. The renovations are nearly complete on the East Point Lighthouse. The exterior is painted and the inside walls are repaired and other upgrades. The work caps years worth of effort to get the lighthouse restored. The East Point Lighthouse sits at the mouth of the Maurice River and the Delaware Bay. Thursday Feb 9, 2017. ( Dale Gerhard/Staff Photographer )
Dale Gerhard
Nancy Patterson, president of the Maurice River Historical Society, shows a piece of lathing purposefully exposed so visitor to the East Point Lighthouse can see to old construction. The renovations are nearly complete on the East Point Lighthouse. The exterior is painted and the inside walls are repaired and other upgrades. The work caps years worth of effort to get the lighthouse restored. The East Point Lighthouse sits at the mouth of the Maurice River and the Delaware Bay. Thursday Feb 9, 2017. ( Dale Gerhard/Staff Photographer)
Dale Gerhard
The renovations are nearly complete on the East Point Lighthouse. The exterior is painted and the inside walls are repaired and other upgrades. The work caps years worth of effort to get the lighthouse restored. The East Point Lighthouse sits at the mouth of the Maurice River and the Delaware Bay. Thursday Feb 9, 2017. ( Dale Gerhard/Staff Photographer)
Dale Gerhard
The renovations are nearly complete on the East Point Lighthouse. The exterior is painted and the inside walls are repaired and other upgrades. The work caps years worth of effort to get the lighthouse restored. The East Point Lighthouse sits at the mouth of the Maurice River and the Delaware Bay. Thursday Feb 9, 2017. ( Dale Gerhard/Staff Photographer)
Dale Gerhard
Nancy Patterson, president of the Maurice River Historical Society, shows the renovated cupola of the East Point Lighthouse. The renovations are nearly complete on the East Point Lighthouse. The exterior is painted and the inside walls are repaired and other upgrades. The work caps years worth of effort to get the lighthouse restored. The East Point Lighthouse sits at the mouth of the Maurice River and the Delaware Bay. Thursday Feb 9, 2017. ( Dale Gerhard/Staff Photographer)