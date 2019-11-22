Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for Reading.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
The Atlantic City International Airport had the ecoDemonstrator Boeing plane, which was toured with cutting edge technology in aviation and on the airplane, and how the National Aviation Research and Technology Park can play a role in its development. Nov.22, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
The Atlantic City International Airport had the ecoDemonstrator Boeing plane, which was toured with cutting edge technology in aviation and on the airplane, and how the National Aviation Research and Technology Park can play a role in its development. Nov.22, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
The Atlantic City International Airport had the ecoDemonstrator Boeing plane, which was toured with cutting edge technology in aviation and on the airplane, and how the National Aviation Research and Technology Park can play a role in its development. Nov.22, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
The Atlantic City International Airport had the ecoDemonstrator Boeing plane, which was toured with cutting edge technology in aviation and on the airplane, and how the National Aviation Research and Technology Park can play a role in its development. Nov.22, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
The Atlantic City International Airport had the ecoDemonstrator Boeing plane, which was toured with cutting edge technology in aviation and on the airplane, and how the National Aviation Research and Technology Park can play a role in its development. Nov.22, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
The Atlantic City International Airport had the ecoDemonstrator Boeing plane, which was toured with cutting edge technology in aviation and on the airplane, and how the National Aviation Research and Technology Park can play a role in its development. Nov.22, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
The Atlantic City International Airport had the ecoDemonstrator Boeing plane, which was toured with cutting edge technology in aviation and on the airplane, and how the National Aviation Research and Technology Park can play a role in its development. Nov.22, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
The Atlantic City International Airport had the ecoDemonstrator Boeing plane, which was toured with cutting edge technology in aviation and on the airplane, and how the National Aviation Research and Technology Park can play a role in its development. Nov.22, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
The Atlantic City International Airport had the ecoDemonstrator Boeing plane, which was toured with cutting edge technology in aviation and on the airplane, and how the National Aviation Research and Technology Park can play a role in its development. Nov.22, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
The Atlantic City International Airport had the ecoDemonstrator Boeing plane, which was toured with cutting edge technology in aviation and on the airplane, and how the National Aviation Research and Technology Park can play a role in its development. Nov.22, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
The Atlantic City International Airport had the ecoDemonstrator Boeing plane, which was toured with cutting edge technology in aviation and on the airplane, and how the National Aviation Research and Technology Park can play a role in its development. Nov.22, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
The Atlantic City International Airport had the ecoDemonstrator Boeing plane, which was toured with cutting edge technology in aviation and on the airplane, and how the National Aviation Research and Technology Park can play a role in its development. Nov.22, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
The Atlantic City International Airport had the ecoDemonstrator Boeing plane, which was toured with cutting edge technology in aviation and on the airplane, and how the National Aviation Research and Technology Park can play a role in its development. Nov.22, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
The Atlantic City International Airport had the ecoDemonstrator Boeing plane, which was toured with cutting edge technology in aviation and on the airplane, and how the National Aviation Research and Technology Park can play a role in its development. Nov.22, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
The Atlantic City International Airport had the ecoDemonstrator Boeing plane, which was toured with cutting edge technology in aviation and on the airplane, and how the National Aviation Research and Technology Park can play a role in its development. Nov.22, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
The Atlantic City International Airport had the ecoDemonstrator Boeing plane, which was toured with cutting edge technology in aviation and on the airplane, and how the National Aviation Research and Technology Park can play a role in its development. Nov.22, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
The Atlantic City International Airport had the ecoDemonstrator Boeing plane, which was toured with cutting edge technology in aviation and on the airplane, and how the National Aviation Research and Technology Park can play a role in its development. Nov.22, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
The Atlantic City International Airport had the ecoDemonstrator Boeing plane, which was toured with cutting edge technology in aviation and on the airplane, and how the National Aviation Research and Technology Park can play a role in its development. Nov.22, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
The Atlantic City International Airport had the ecoDemonstrator Boeing plane, which was toured with cutting edge technology in aviation and on the airplane, and how the National Aviation Research and Technology Park can play a role in its development. Nov.22, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
The Atlantic City International Airport had the ecoDemonstrator Boeing plane, which was toured with cutting edge technology in aviation and on the airplane, and how the National Aviation Research and Technology Park can play a role in its development. Nov.22, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
The Atlantic City International Airport had the ecoDemonstrator Boeing plane, which was toured with cutting edge technology in aviation and on the airplane, and how the National Aviation Research and Technology Park can play a role in its development. Nov.22, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
The Atlantic City International Airport had the ecoDemonstrator Boeing plane, which was toured with cutting edge technology in aviation and on the airplane, and how the National Aviation Research and Technology Park can play a role in its development. Nov.22, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
The Atlantic City International Airport had the ecoDemonstrator Boeing plane, which was toured with cutting edge technology in aviation and on the airplane, and how the National Aviation Research and Technology Park can play a role in its development. Nov.22, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Buena Borough Mayor David Zappariello (2nd) was onboard on the ecoDemonstrator Boeing plane, which was toured with cutting edge technology in aviation and on the airplane, and how the National Aviation Research and Technology Park can play a role in its development. Nov.22, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
The Atlantic City International Airport had the ecoDemonstrator Boeing plane, which was toured with cutting edge technology in aviation and on the airplane, and how the National Aviation Research and Technology Park can play a role in its development. Nov.22, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
The Atlantic City International Airport had the ecoDemonstrator Boeing plane, which was toured with cutting edge technology in aviation and on the airplane, and how the National Aviation Research and Technology Park can play a role in its development. Nov.22, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
The Atlantic City International Airport had the ecoDemonstrator Boeing plane, which was toured with cutting edge technology in aviation and on the airplane, and how the National Aviation Research and Technology Park can play a role in its development. Nov.22, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
The Atlantic City International Airport had the ecoDemonstrator Boeing plane, which was toured with cutting edge technology in aviation and on the airplane, and how the National Aviation Research and Technology Park can play a role in its development. Nov.22, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
The Atlantic City International Airport had the ecoDemonstrator Boeing plane, which was toured with cutting edge technology in aviation and on the airplane, and how the National Aviation Research and Technology Park can play a role in its development. Nov.22, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
The Atlantic City International Airport had the ecoDemonstrator Boeing plane, which was toured with cutting edge technology in aviation and on the airplane, and how the National Aviation Research and Technology Park can play a role in its development. Nov.22, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
The Atlantic City International Airport had the ecoDemonstrator Boeing plane, which was toured with cutting edge technology in aviation and on the airplane, and how the National Aviation Research and Technology Park can play a role in its development. Nov.22, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
The Atlantic City International Airport had the ecoDemonstrator Boeing plane, which was toured with cutting edge technology in aviation and on the airplane, and how the National Aviation Research and Technology Park can play a role in its development. Nov.22, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
The Atlantic City International Airport had the ecoDemonstrator Boeing plane, which was toured with cutting edge technology in aviation and on the airplane, and how the National Aviation Research and Technology Park can play a role in its development. Nov.22, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
The Atlantic City International Airport had the ecoDemonstrator Boeing plane, which was toured with cutting edge technology in aviation and on the airplane, and how the National Aviation Research and Technology Park can play a role in its development. Nov.22, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
The Atlantic City International Airport had the ecoDemonstrator Boeing plane, which was toured with cutting edge technology in aviation and on the airplane, and how the National Aviation Research and Technology Park can play a role in its development. Nov.22, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
The Atlantic City International Airport had the ecoDemonstrator Boeing plane, which was toured with cutting edge technology in aviation and on the airplane, and how the National Aviation Research and Technology Park can play a role in its development. Nov.22, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
The Atlantic City International Airport had the ecoDemonstrator Boeing plane, which was toured with cutting edge technology in aviation and on the airplane, and how the National Aviation Research and Technology Park can play a role in its development. Nov.22, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
The Atlantic City International Airport had the ecoDemonstrator Boeing plane, which was toured with cutting edge technology in aviation and on the airplane, and how the National Aviation Research and Technology Park can play a role in its development. Nov.22, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
The Atlantic City International Airport had the ecoDemonstrator Boeing plane, which was toured with cutting edge technology in aviation and on the airplane, and how the National Aviation Research and Technology Park can play a role in its development. Nov.22, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
The Atlantic City International Airport had the ecoDemonstrator Boeing plane, which was toured with cutting edge technology in aviation and on the airplane, and how the National Aviation Research and Technology Park can play a role in its development. Nov.22, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
The Atlantic City International Airport had the ecoDemonstrator Boeing plane, which was toured with cutting edge technology in aviation and on the airplane, and how the National Aviation Research and Technology Park can play a role in its development. Nov.22, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
The Atlantic City International Airport had the ecoDemonstrator Boeing plane, which was toured with cutting edge technology in aviation and on the airplane, and how the National Aviation Research and Technology Park can play a role in its development. Nov.22, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Digital display in the cockpit of the ecoDemonstrator Boeing plane, which was toured at the The Atlantic City International Airport on Friday. Nov.22, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
The Atlantic City International Airport had the ecoDemonstrator Boeing plane, which was toured with cutting edge technology in aviation and on the airplane, and how the National Aviation Research and Technology Park can play a role in its development. Nov.22, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
The Atlantic City International Airport had the ecoDemonstrator Boeing plane, which was toured with cutting edge technology in aviation and on the airplane, and how the National Aviation Research and Technology Park can play a role in its development. Nov.22, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Digital display in the cockpit of the ecoDemonstrator Boeing plane, which was toured at the The Atlantic City International Airport on Friday. Nov.22, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
The Atlantic City International Airport had the ecoDemonstrator Boeing plane, which was toured with cutting edge technology in aviation and on the airplane, and how the National Aviation Research and Technology Park can play a role in its development. Nov.22, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
The Atlantic City International Airport had the ecoDemonstrator Boeing plane, which was toured with cutting edge technology in aviation and on the airplane, and how the National Aviation Research and Technology Park can play a role in its development. Nov.22, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
The Atlantic City International Airport had the ecoDemonstrator Boeing plane, which was toured with cutting edge technology in aviation and on the airplane, and how the National Aviation Research and Technology Park can play a role in its development. Nov.22, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Buena Borough Mayor David Zappariello (2nd) was onboard on the ecoDemonstrator Boeing plane, which was toured with cutting edge technology in aviation and on the airplane, and how the National Aviation Research and Technology Park can play a role in its development. Nov.22, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The Boeing ecoDemonstrator 777 flew from Frankfurt, Germany, to Atlantic City this week, just in time to cap off a conference about sustainability in aviation here.
The retrofitted 18-year-old plane, which is testing 50 new technologies in the real world, stopped at Atlantic City International Airport for the end of a multiple-day CLEEN II Conference on sustainable aviation technologies.
Sign up for MORNING KICKSTART plus other valuable EMAIL NEWSLETTERS and never miss out on the latest in news, entertainment, weather, and sports.
VIEW & SUBSCRIBE HERE
The Federal Aviation Administration conference was held at the National Aviation Research and Technology Park at the airport, attracting about 100 people from major aviation companies around the nation, organizers said.
"CLEEN II focuses on ... technologies to reduce emissions, energy use and noise," said Atlantic County chief of staff Howard Kyle, who is also on the NARTP board of directors. "This is the aircraft that implements the technology."
The Greater Atlantic City Chamber hosted the Boeing plane and ran tours of it for chamber members and CLEEN II participants Friday.
"It's great because instead of doing things in a lab and simulating using it in an aircraft, it's using it in an aircraft," said Gary Nickerson, of Seattle, after the tour. Nickerson works on activation systems — or flight controls — for Collins Aerospace and was in town for the CLEEN II meeting, he said.
He, too, is working on making flying more sustainable.
"I work to try to reduce the size of components, to reduce the weight and free up space on an airplane," Nickerson said.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — As Atlantic County positions itself to become a hub of aviation resear…
The ecoDemonstrator has components made of lighter or recycled materials and can run on biofuels as well as standard aviation fuels, said Boeing Lead Engineer of Sustainable Technology Christin Datz.
Datz said Boeing is also testing ways to keep perishable cargo cold in flight, to avoid the 20% spoilage rate that is the current average.
"We have created a cold chain ... and sensors to check the condition (of the cargo)," she said.
The plane is also testing less toxic primers and fire suppression materials.
"Halon is good at suppressing a fire, but we are looking to replace it without the effects on ozone," Datz said. "Last year, the (FAA's William J. Hughes Technical) Center tested a promising fire agent."
Boeing spokesman Paul McElroy said the company created its first ecoDemonstrator in 2012. At that time, it was "entirely environmentally focused," he said.
Beyond the Boardwalk and sandy beaches, nestled in the Pinelands a few miles from Atlantic C…
As it continued each year, Boeing expanded its focus. Now, it's also testing smart cabin technologies to automate inventory control and preparation for takeoff and landing within the cabin, among other things.
But environmental improvements remain a priority.
This year's plane is also testing Smart Votex Generator equipment, in collaboration with NASA, McElroy said. It allows the small fins on airplane wings, which are used to keep airflow efficient, to move up and down as needed in response to temperature changes.
It is warmer closer to the ground, where the fins are needed, and the cold at altitude causes them to change shape and fold into the wing, reducing drag.
"It's a shape memory alloy," McElroy said. "We can teach the metal to change shape with the temperature."
Boeing has estimated that an airline with 100 jets can save 3 million gallons of fuel a year by using the special equipment.
In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.