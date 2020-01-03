EGG HARBOR CITY — Egg Harbor City Council has become a Republican dominated board in just a few years, after decades of Democratic leadership, so it was appropriate that Congressman Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, — himself new to the party — swore in two freshmen GOP members Thursday night.
"Thought you would bring a couple German Shepherds or Rottweilers," Van Drew joked, as he prepared to swear in Steven Dash, who is also the executive director of the Humane Society of Atlantic County.
Van Drew's dogs are German Shepherds.
Van Drew also swore in the second African American to join the council, Mattia Brown.
State Sen. Chris Brown, R-Atlantic, swore in the third, a former U.S. Marine Scott Trythall, after commenting that he'll "have to up his outfits" to compete with Van Drew, who is known for wearing stylish suits.
But a celebratory atmosphere was tempered by comments from African American Congressman Cliff Mays, who has been on council since 1968.
"I've been up here a long time," Mays said. "This is a sad situation. Our government is consumed by white nationalists, and that's sad."
There was an audible reaction of surprise from the audience, and Trythall moved to go into executive session. Meanwhile, someone in the audience called out, "Can the council member define white nationalism? What does that mean?"
Mays responded he should look up the definition and said no more.
On Friday Mays said it means "they don't like black people," and said he will be pursuing having open discussions with the council about his concerns.
After the meeting new Council President Angelo Lello said he would talk to Mays more about his concerns, and if there is a situation that needs to be addressed, "it will be rectified."
This story is developing. Please check back for updates.
