An Egg Harbor City woman just debuted the Billboard charts.
Alicia Oatman, who sings around South Jersey and is the co-pastor of Redeeming Love Christian Fellowship Church in Egg Harbor City, had her new album “Hear to Worship” place number 9 on the Billboard charts, according to a press release from One Sound Productions.
The album includes Oatman’s husband, Bishop Dr. William Oatman, as the executive producer and song writer. Their son, William Oatman Jr., is credited as songwriter and producer.
“Hear to Worship” is a collection of live and studio recorded songs. The album is available for download on all digital outlets.
Alicia and William recorded a record in 2005, and Alicia has performed with four-time Grammy award-winning gospel singer Karen Clark Sheard.
