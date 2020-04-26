EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The Township Committee adopted its 2020 municipal budget of $43.4 million last week.
This year's budget is $139,048 greater than last year's budget.
"The Township Committee is very conscious of the COVID-19 impact on our residents, and Township Committee will be insuring that money is only expended this year that is absolutely necessary," Mayor Paul W. Hodson said.
The budget increases the local purpose tax rate by one cent per $100,000 of assessed value. The impact on the average homeowner with a house assessed at $207,000 will be $20.70 a year or $5.18 per tax quarter, Miller said.
The township's assessed value decreased by more than $2 million from last year to this year, from $4.046 billion to $.4.044 billion, Miller said. The last time the township was assessed was 2013, Miller said.
The Township Committee also authorized $808,905 for the Open Space, Recreation, Farmland and Historic Preservation Trust Fund Levy.
This money is collected through a 2% levy that was approved by voter referendum in 2001, Miller said.
"This year, we have budgeted $200,000 towards recreational improvements, $100,000 towards property acquisitions, $10,000 towards the Egg Harbor Township Nature Reserve and the Egg Harbor Township Historical Society, and $500,000 towards recreation improvements debt service," Miller said.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Nonessential township employees will remain home through the end of th…
The Township Committee controls only 18% of the total tax bill, Miller said.
"An average homeowner pays to the township $1,217 a year in taxes," Miller said. "All other taxes go to the county and school district."
For $1,217 a year or $23 per week, residents receive all of the basics services such as trash collection, police and fire protection, recreational opportunities, road maintenance and all other administrative functions, which are necessary to operated a $43 million-dollar business," Miller said.
Almost $1.3 million was removed from the budget as a result of two grants received last year, Miller said.
A local freight impact fund grant was received for $675,000 and a centerline rumble strips grant for $621,881. Other significant savings in this year's budget were a reduction in health care costs by $141,200 and PERS pension by $60,725, Miller said.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.