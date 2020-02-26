EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Popular fast food chain Chick-fil-A is temporarily closing one of their township locations next month for a remodeling project.
The franchise, popular for their chicken sandwiches, nuggets and strips, and waffles fries is closing their location at 6038 East Black Horse Pike March 13, according to a post on the company’s Facebook page. The remodeling project includes a bigger kitchen and a double drive-thru.
“We’ll be back better than ever,” a graphic included in the post reads, along with May 2020.
There is another location in the township in the Oak Tree Plaza at Fire Road and the Black Horse Pike.
Fans of the chain can follow their Facebook page for updates during the remodel, according to the post.
