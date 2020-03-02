Fire on Lilly Road

Fire on Lilly Road in Egg Harbor Township. 

Area fire departments are battling a fire at a residence on Lilly Road in Egg Harbor Township. The fire started just after 11 a.m.

Elizabeth Gallagher, who lives at the house, said the fire started in the home's rooftop solar panel system. No injuries are reported. 

Egg Harbor Township and Bargaintown fire departments, Atlantic County Fire Marshall's Office and Egg Harbor Township Police Department responded to the fire. 

This is a developing story check back for updates. 

