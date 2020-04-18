Scouts planted American Flags ahead of Veterans Day

Over 5,000 American flags at Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery, at 109 Route 50, Estell Manor on Wednesday. Nov. 6, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer

 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A township healthcare company is called for volunteers to help record the stories of veterans.

The U.S. Library of Congress Veterans History Project has partnered with Angelic Health to work with veterans of all branches and ranks to record their experiences, according to a news release from the agency.

“They may share a recorded oral history, as well as donate original photos, letters, etc.,” according to the release. “Each veteran will have his or her own webpage on the Library of Congress’ website. Their story will be preserved and made accessible forever at the Library of Congress.”

Volunteers are needed to help record the interviews, according to the release.

For more information, contact Kayla Montoro, Angelic Health volunteer coordinator, at KMontoro@angelichospice.net or call 609-515-2330.

1 of 9

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

Tags

Staff Writer

My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments