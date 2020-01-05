EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — An 18-year-old Egg Harbor Township man died early Saturday morning after losing control of his car and hitting a utility pole on Delaware Avenue in the Bargaintown section of the township, the Egg Harbor Township Police Department said.
Police responded to Delaware Avenue, west of Hollyberry Avenue, around 12:38 a.m. on Jan. 4 for a report of a motor vehicle accident.
Brayan Serrano was driving west when he lost control of his 2009 Nissan Altima while travelling around a bend in the road, police said. The car lost traction, spun and slid off the roadway, hitting a utility pole on the driver's side. Serrano was trapped in the car and had to be extricated by the Bargaintown Fire Company, police said.
The Egg Harbor Township Ambulance Squad and AtlantiCare Paramedics treated Serrano at the scene before transporting him to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, where he was pronounced dead.
Delaware Avenue was closed to traffic for around four hours while the crash was investigated, police said. The investigation is ongoing. Police ask that anyone with information call the police department's Traffic Safety Unit at 609-926-2661.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.