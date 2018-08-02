EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Residents were left homeless Thursday when violations forced the closing of the Courtesy Inn motel for the second time in less than two years.
An order to vacate issued by the township Department of Inspection was posted on the front door of the main office of the Tilton Road motel. The owner of the property, Shukla Hospitality LLC, could not be reached for comment.
Township Administrator Peter J. Miller said New Jersey American Water shut off the motel’s water about noon Thursday because the motel owner wasn't able to pay the water bill. He said the county Health Department told the motel that residents had to leave if there was no running water.
“You have a motel owner who is not paying the utility bills to keep customers in their rooms,” Miller told The Press of Atlantic City.
This isn't the first time. In 2016, more than a dozen families were told they had to leave the Courtesy Inn because it had not had electricity for a week. Those who were staying there on a monthly basis were told they could stay at the nearby Rex Motel.
At the time, one of the property owners, Rajesh Shukla, of Fort Lee, Bergen County, told The Press he owed $60,000 to Atlantic City Electric. He said he built up the debt during 2014 and 2015, when the inn had fewer people staying there.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Some of the families forced to relocate from the Courtesy Inn found sh…
At 1:30 p.m. Thursday, police began knocking on doors at the six-building complex and told residents they could not stay the night in their rooms but could grab personal items.
Frances Martin, 31, said she was going to look for a place to stay with her kids.
“I was coming back from my job in Brigantine around 2 p.m. when my friend Stephanie at the apartments told me we had to leave,” Martin said. "We’re just waiting now. I feel like this is not right. I have children, and I have nowhere to go. I work full time."
John Kranich, 46, walked back and forth Thursday from his room at the inn to his minivan with bags of clothes, a table fan, a bass guitar and amp, and a coffeemaker because he knew there was a chance he'd be making coffee someplace else Friday morning.
"If this is only for a week, that's one thing. If this lasts longer than that, then we may just have to move to where we're staying tonight," Kranich said.
