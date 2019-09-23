EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A 54-year-old man sustained serious injuries after his 2013 Harley Davidson motorcycle hit a school bus Monday afternoon at the intersection of Zion and School House roads, police said.
David M. Kiker, who lives in the township, was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus, by township EMS and AtlantiCare paramedics, police said.
A township school bus, operated by Maureen Milton, 55, of EHT, was traveling south on School House Road and entered the intersection, police said. Ten township fourth- and fifth-grade students were on the school bus, police said.
Kiker was traveling west on Zion Road and hit the front driver side portion of the school bus, police said.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Dozens gathered Wednesday night in front of Rental Country on the Blac…
Neither Milton nor the students on the bus were injured, police said.
Zion Road, in the area of School House Road, was shut down for about one hour while the crash scene was being investigated and cleared, police said. Motor vehicle summons are pending further investigation.
The crash investigation is ongoing and being conducted by Officers James Ludwig and Benjamin Kollman of the traffic safety unit, police said.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.