EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — When police found out that five young entrepreneurs were selling lemonade outside a home on Ridge Avenue, they decided to pay them a visit.
Sisters Rebecca, 12, Annalena, 10, and Julia DiMaio, 6, along with their cousins Emily, 9, and Elizabeth Suhr, 6, tried to sell the refreshing drink on busy Ridge Avenue starting at 10 a.m. Monday. Even though they jumped up and down to signal passing cars, they only had one customer within the first hour.
That's when Annalena and Julia's mother , Jennifer DiMaio, decided to advertise the new business on her Facebook page. The post was shared with a township police officer who decided to send four more customers their way.
"This truly melts my heart and makes me feel proud to be an EHT resident," Jennifer DiMaio said.
Not only did the officers buy some refreshments from the girls, they had some fun with them as well.
Officer Michael O'Hagan taught the girls about his K-9 partner, Officer Thomas Becker traced with sidewalk chalk, Officer Michael Niceta demonstrated some yoga positions and Officer Michael Santoro showed off his best cheerleader moves.
