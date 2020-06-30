HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — An Egg Harbor Township 19-year-old male suffered a serious injury from diving into shallow water Saturday at the Gravelly Run Sand Wash, according to news released Tuesday by townhip police.
At about 7:44 p.m., township police arrived at Gravelly Run Sand Wash, in the area of Ocean Heights Avenue and Somers Point Mays Landing Road, for a medical emergency, police said.
Upon arrival, officers determined the victim suffered serious injury from diving into shallow water, police said. The police did not release the name of the injured teen on Tuesday.
Bystanders and friends were able to provide aid to the victim until emergency personnel arrived, police said.
The victim was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City, for treatment, police said.
Assisting at the scene were the Township of Hamilton Rescue Squad, AtlantiCare paramedics and the Mays Landing, Laureldale and Cologne fire departments, police said.
