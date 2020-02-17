EGG HARBOR CITY — City Councilman Clifford Mays, Jr. made headlines following the city council reorganization meeting on January 2 when he proclaimed that council was comprised of “white supremacists."
After a month and a half of near silence on the subject, numerous council colleagues chastised him for his comments at the council meeting on Feb. 13.
During the public comment section of the recent meeting, resident Reed Cramer, a Democratic candidate for council in 2018, asked Mays to apologize for his accusation.
“I have nothing else to say on it,” Mays said.
“Councilman Ricci, a Republican, made a presentation at a council meeting last summer in which he presented a check to our Neighborhood Watch program that I represent from funds he collected for conducting a CPR class,” Reed said following the meeting. “Ricci and I hugged after the presentation. Apparently, that led Mays to make his comments.”
After Mays refused to comment, Reed asked if any members of council had comments.
Councilwoman Donna Heist is a teacher in the Atlantic County Special Services School and was the first to respond.
“I teach and care for children of all ethnicities,” she said. “I was highly offended by his comments and I met with him and asked him to apologize. When he refused, I lost all respect for him.”
Council President Angelo Lello referred to social media comments made by Reed years before he sought a seat on council that Mays referred to.
“People make mistakes, things often said out of anger,” he said. “Everyone deserves a chance to change their views. Everyone needs to look inside themselves.”
Newly elected councilmembers Steven Dash, Mattia Brown and Scott Trythall were sworn in at the January 2 meeting and agreed that the comments made by Mays negatively affected that event.
“We were all shocked by your statements,” Dash said. “You owe everyone up here an apology.”
“I was flabbergasted and thought you would eventually apologize,” Trythall said.
Brown joined Mays as the second African-American member to serve on council.
“I thought his statement included me as well,” she said. “I don’t agree with him at all and feel his comments were a real low blow.”
Mayor Lisa Jiampetti referred to issues raised in the recent campaign.
“It’s very sad that good people who want to run have to put up with this,” she said. “It’s a shame what politics have become in Egg Harbor City.”
The terms of office for Mays, Jiampetti, Heist and Councilman Robert Ross expire this year.
Reed made it clear how he feels about Mays. “I will do everything in my power to make sure you will not continue to serve on council,” he said.
