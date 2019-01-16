EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP— Township officials have applied for a federal grant that would cover the cost of demolishing four eyesore motels in West Atlantic City, the blighted gateway to the resort that has long attracted illegal drug activity.
If approved, the four inns must be converted into green space— whether that be parks, trails or restored wetlands— under a $2.4 million grant from FEMA's flood mitigation grant assistance program.
The town would acquire and tear down the Hi Ho Motel, Destiny Inn, Bay Point Inn and Budget Motel. Owners of the motels did not respond to requests for comment.
"When tidal surges come, those motels get flooded and the water has no place to go," said Business Administrator Peter Miller. "It makes their rooms uninhabitable."
Together, the motels filed 56 claims over a ten-year period, equal to $3.8 million, said Matt von der Hayden, Egg Harbor Township's Deputy Administrator. All are considered "severe repetitive loss" or "repetitive loss" properties.
Demolishing the motels will help the township eliminate blemishes along the entrance to Atlantic City that officials have hoped to beautify. A 2009 redevelopment plan that envisioned high-rise condos and nightlife in the area has been at a standstill for years.
The last movement came in 2015, when the township used a $3 million grant from the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority to tear down five West Atlantic City motels. The Golden Key Motel, where the bodies of four prostitutes were found nearly ten years earlier, was demolished.
The township will discuss more concrete plans for the properties if the FEMA grant is approved. Those blueprints could include recreational fields, vegetation or restored wetlands to absorb flood water.
"We can't build anything there once the motels are demolished," Miller said. "We think it should look like a green belt."
In order for permeable green space to alleviate flooding on Route 40, Miller said the township would have to enter into an agreement with the Department of Transportation to discharge water from the causeway and onto the four properties.
Further discussions haven't begun and would be at least a year away.
"It's one possibility... Our options are wide open," Miller said. "There will be the ability for those spaces to absorb water."
In September, township officials sent letters to businesses along Black Horse Pike in West Atlantic City asking if they would participate in the program.
The application is being reviewed by the state before it's sent to the federal government. By May, the township will know if it passed the first round.
"Now we wait to hear from FEMA," von der Hayden said.
The idea of increasing open spaces to lessen the impact of flooding is gaining traction elsewhere too. Atlantic County last year bought a 0.8-acre property in Mays Landing partially to keep a flood-prone buildable lot from being developed.
It's also the concept behind the state's Blue Acres program, in which the state purchases flood-prone properties from homeowners in order to restore the land as permeable open space.
Meanwhile, local officials have been lobbying the state Department of Transportation to raise a three-mile stretch of the Black Horse Pike between West Atlantic City and West End Avenue, which leads into the resort. The process of raising a causeway is expensive and takes years.
