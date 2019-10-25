EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The employer of an Atlantic City woman who was killed in a fatal pedestrian car crash Wednesday night has set up an online fundraiser in her memory.
Hawkes Janitorial Contractors, LLC, set up a GoFundMe fundraising account Friday to help assist the family of 35-year-old Yoriana Alonso Guzman.
According to the fundraising page, Guzman, nicknamed "Yury", was a member of the Hawkes Janitorial team and had been assigned to the Atlanticare Healthpark on English Creek Avenue for the last year. Guzman has worked for the company for eight years.
The GoFundMe page said Guzman was a wife and mother to three children. As of Friday evening, the site has raise $1,275.
"Yury was an exceptional worker with an exceptional spirit and attitude, always willing to go above and beyond. She will be sorely missed," the fundraising site said.
At 9:29 p.m., Wednesday night, Alonso-Guzman was struck while crossing the westbound lane of the Black Horse Pike between Ivins and English Creek avenues, police said in a Thursday news release.
The driver of the vehicle was identified. Police said Thursday an investigation by the Egg Harbor Township Traffic Safety Unit and members of the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office is ongoing.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.