Egg Harbor Twp.-- Crews from the Scullville and Bargaintown fire companies responded to a structure fire in the Normsdale Mobile Home Park Sunday night.
Firefighters arrived at around 10 p.m. to find the back half of one mobile home fully involved, according to Skullville Chief Steve Prisament.
Prisament said that crews got the blaze under control within 15 minutes.
No injuries were reported, but the home is considered a total loss and is uninhabitable, Prisament said.
Neighbors in adjacent homes were evacuated, but were allowed to return shortly after the fire was under control.
The fire is to believed to have stared in the back bedroom, but the cause is still under investigation.
