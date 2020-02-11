EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Four motels along the Black Horse Pike in the West Atlantic City section will be purchased, demolished and turned into open space with a $2.45 million federal grant to mitigate flooding, U.S. Senators Bob Menendez and Cory Booker said Tuesday.
After this project and the 2015 demolition of six other blighted motels, the township will have just two motels left along the stretch that leads into Atlantic City, according to Township Administrator Peter Miller.
The area and its motels have long been criticized as blighted, hampering the reputation of the resort.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) grant is to remove structures that have had repetitive flood insurance losses greater than the value of the properties, Miller said.
The four have had a total of 56 flooding claims that paid out $3.8 million over the past 10 years, and experts have predicted that flooding dangers will only increase over time.
The owners of the Bay Point Inn, Hi-Ho Motel, Destiny Inn and the Budget Motel, have agreed to sell to the township for the properties' assessed values, Miller said. About $2 million of the total grant is for purchase, while the other $454,000 is for demolition, engineering and legal costs.
He said the township is committed to removing all vestiges of the motels, including parking lots and cement pads.
"Our application was to remove everything and preserving the land as open space, with no future buildings," Miller said.
Six motels were demolished in 2015 using $3 million from the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority, including one dubbed the “motel from hell” where four women were found murdered nearly 13 years ago. The killings made national headlines.
On those properties, the cement pads were left in order to preserve the right to build on them, Miller said. Now the township is considering turning all of the properties over to open space for a greenway along the highway.
Two motels will remain in the area, Miller said.
The Economy Inn has refused to sell to the township, so it will be left in the middle of the empty properties, Miller said.
And while the Sea Breeze motel, located in a higher section of West Atlantic City, agreed to sell to the city, it did not qualify for the grant because it has not had the necessary repetitive losses.
“Storms like Superstorm Sandy have wreaked havoc on the flood-prone areas of our state and we need to ensure that we are prepared when the next storm hits,” said Menendez in a news release. “This federal funding will help with the robust mitigation and resiliency project that the township has planned and it will help enhance the gateway into Atlantic City.”
“Many New Jerseyans face repeated threats to their land and property as a result of flooding,” Booker said. “These federal resources will ensure that Egg Harbor Township is better prepared for the dangers posed by repeating flood events and help limit the damage they cause.”
The CRDA and the city entered into an agreement last year to demolish the Bayview Inn in the resort, where a 4-foot alligator was found in a pool during a 2017 drug raid. It was held up by a lawsuit, but finally removed in May.
Last year, Sen. Menendez introduced the National Flood Insurance Program Reauthorization and Reform (NFIP Re) Act of 2019. Menendez said the bill "tackles systemic problems with flood insurance, puts it back on solid fiscal ground, and reframes the nation’s entire disaster paradigm to one that focuses more on prevention and mitigation to spare the high cost of rebuilding after flood disasters."
This story is developing. Please check back for updates.
