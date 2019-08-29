An Egg Harbor Township man was charged with multiple weapons offenses after ordering parts over the internet that could be assembled into an illegal assault firearm, according to the Egg Harbor Township Police Department.
Christopher Pespas, 72, was arrested after a month long investigation. Pespas allegedly ordered assault rifle parts, high capacity magazines and ammunition for handguns and rifles through the internet, police said. Once assembled, the assault rifle parts would make several illegal "assault firearms" under New Jersey state law.
Magazines with a capacity of more than ten rounds are also illegal in the state.
Pespas was charged with multiple weapons offenses and was released on criminal summonses pending a court appearance.
The investigation was led by Detective Sgt. John Heim of the Egg Harbor Township Police Department and Lt. Justin Furman of the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, with assistance from the Atlantic City Police Department, State Police Firearms Unit, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives, the Joint Terrorism Task Force, and the FBI.
