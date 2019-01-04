MAYS LANDING — An Egg Harbor Township man faces 40 years in prison after he admitted killing his girlfriend with a hammer while she slept in the home she shared with their four children.
Lashaun Smith, 37, pleaded guilty to murder Friday before Atlantic County Superior Court Judge Bernard DeLury, Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner announced.
Smith had initially rejected a plea agreement in November, which would have brought the case to trial.
As part of the plea deal, DeLury recommended a 40-year sentence, 85 percent of which must be served before Smith is eligible for parole.
According to Tyner, Smith admitted to the court he killed 28-year-old Sarah Phillips on Nov. 3, 2017, by striking her in the head with a hammer four times while she slept. The couple shared four children who were also in the home, according to authorities.
At 5:04 a.m., police responded to a 911 call for an injured woman inside a home on South Zion Road. Phillips was found and pronounced dead at the scene.
Court documents state Smith confessed the night of the incident to hitting Phillips in the head with a hammer because “she had been seeing another man and he didn’t want to share her,” and he told police dispatch he was the reason Phillips was bleeding.
During a previous court appearance, the Prosecutor’s Office said Smith had several prior domestic violence incidents, including pending charges from Aug. 14, 2017, for simple assault on Phillips.
Sentencing is scheduled for Feb 22.
