MAYS LANDING — An Egg Harbor Township man linked to the April Kauffman murder trial may face a year less one day in prison after pleading guilty to witness tampering, Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner announced Friday.
John Kachbalian, 55, exchanged his plea for a recommended sentence of probation conditioned upon a 364-day sentence in the Atlantic County Justice Facility, a statement said.
Kachbalian, a retired Pagans motorcycle club member known as "Egyptian," was arrested Aug. 30, 2018, following an investigation by the Prosecutor's Office Major Crime Unit and a search warrant executed at his Spray Avenue home. He was charged with witness tampering, invasion of privacy and cyberharassment after posting on social media a seminude photo of one of the witnesses, purported to be Beverly Augello, and calling her a “lying rat," as previously reported by The Press.
Kachbalian was held in the jail but granted release in October due to health issues. He was ordered by Judge Bernard DeLury to return to his home in Egg Harbor Township with a 24-hour curfew.
Stipulations of Kachbalian’s release also include avoiding any witnesses and the victim, Beverly Augello, as well as Ferdinand Augello or other Pagans members. Kachbalian must report to pretrial services twice a month and is barred from social media.
His current plea still requires no further use of Facebook.
