LINWOOD - Firefighters had to remove the 45-year-old Egg Harbor Township man from a truck that struck a house Wednesday on Shore Road, according to the city police.
At 11:33 a.m. on the 1900 block of Shore Road, a truck left the roadway and struck a house, said Sgt. Austin Martin of the police department.
A regular city fire truck and a rescue fire engine responded, according to the Linwood Fire Department's Facebook page.
When Capt. Jay Loder arrived, it was determined that a door removal would be needed to extricate the man, the fire department said.
The rescue fire engine stabilized the truck and put the Hurst tools into service.
Extrication was complete in 5 minutes. The man was turned over to awaiting emergency medical services personnel, the fire department said.
Neither the police nor the fire department were releasing the name of the man or his condition after the accident Wednesday night.
The rescue engine stayed on scene until truck was removed from structure.
Besides the Linwood police and fire departments, TriCare Medical Transportation and AtlantiCare medical personnel assisted at the scene. Time on scene was about 90 minutes, the fire department said.
