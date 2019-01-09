EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — As a response to the national opioid epidemic, the township's police department has started a new education program for high school students.
On Monday, officers went to Egg Harbor Township High School to introduce the "Not Even Once" opioid awareness program. The program is taught to senior students during the health and physical education classes.
Township police said the curriculum for the course was developed by members of the Manchester Township Police Department in Ocean County. According to police, the "not even once" name is based on a common theme among heroin users wishing they had never used the drug.
Ofcs. Eddie Bertino, Ron Koons, Tom Rizzotte, and Jeremiah Simmons completed the instructional training program in 2018 and will be educating high school students about the dangers of opioid abuse. The officers are also alumni of Egg Harbor Township High School.
"They take great pride in their alma mater and want to make a difference in the battle against opioid abuse" the Egg Harbor Township Police Department said in a statement.
This school year's program will continue through mid-March.
