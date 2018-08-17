EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Police responded to a medical emergency Thursday night involving a man with a self-inflicted cross bow injury.
At 9:50 p.m., officers found a 21-year-old man who had an arrow lodged in his head. Police said the township resident was conscious and alert when they arrived on scene. The arrow had entered one side of his head and exited through the other side, police said.
Immediate medical attention was provided at the scene and the man was transported to an area hospital for treatment, according to police. Police said no other injuries were reported as a result of the incident.
The case is being investigated by township Criminal Investigation detectives Jeffrey Lancaster and Kyle Warren. Anyone with further information can contact police at cid@ehtpd.com
