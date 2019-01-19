Ever since the first flakes from last weekend’s storm started flying, Meteorologists knew that another one was on the docket for this weekend.
Well, the time is here. While plowable snow and crippling ice won’t be in our forecast, this will still be a storm to take with some caution as we go through the weekend.
To help plan and possibly even prepare, here are eight questions, answered about the upcoming system:
When and what type of precipitation will begin?
Precipitation will begin between 5 to 8 p.m., riding west to east across the state.
Anywhere west of the Parkway can see sleet mix in with rain at the onset.
For those north of the Atlantic City Expressway, it may be enough to accumulate for a few tenths of an inch, before going to plain rain.
Will the rain be heavy?
It sure looks like it. Between 1 to 2 inches of rain and whatever melted wintry weather you see will be likely. The heaviest rain will be during the early morning hours Sunday. Isolated areas of roadway and stream flooding will be likely as well. The lowest amount will be in Cape May County, where a break in the action will not be ruled out around midnight.
Will there be strong winds?
They will be typical of what we see during winter storms.
Sustained winds of 20 to 30 mph will be likely, blowing first from a southerly direction and then from the northwest Sunday.
That being said, I am watching an area of gusts 55-65 mph that will streak only a couple thousand of feet above us. It will need an embedded very heavy rain cell or a thunderstorm to drag it down. It will only be possible, not likely.
However, that would be enough to be concerned with property damage and isolated power outages.
When and what type of precipitation will it end as?
It will end between 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Similar to the beginning, those west of the Garden State Parkway can end as snow.
However, those also north of the Expressway can pick up 1-3 hours of accumulating snow (coating to an inch), before ending.
Any coastal flooding?
One round of coastal flooding will be likely on Sunday morning. Thankfully, it will only be minor flood stage. The supermoon, lunar eclipse and full moon Sunday night into Monday help make tides naturally elevated, with the strong southerly wind provided the extra lift needed.
Move your cars if you have to and expect water on the first block or two of bayside roadways. Brief road closures will not be out of the realm of possibility.
I keep hearing about this ‘flash freeze.’ Should I be concerned?
For our area, the flash freeze may be the most impactful part.
In short, a flash freeze is when a combination of crashing temperatures and light winds over a short period of time after the end of precipitation causes untreated roads and surfaces to turn into sheets of ice, making traveling dangerous.
Expect temperatures to drop below freezing three hours or less before the end of the rain/sleet Sunday midday. At the shore, it will be a little longer.
What is Atlantic City Electric doing about the event?
“The combination of freezing precipitation, potential high winds and below normal temperatures can lead to power outages for customers caused by fallen tree limbs onto energy infrastructure and vehicles contacting utility poles,” Frank Tedesco, Public Relations Specialist for Atlantic City Electric said. A.C. Electric has overhead line contractors and tree-trimming personnel available from their sister companies, Delmarva Power and Pepco, available to assist in restoring power.
If you see a downed wire, stay away and call 1-800-833-7476 to report it.
It will be really cold afterward then, right?
Yes, yes it will. Lows on Sunday night will be in the upper single digits on the mainland and mid-teens at the shore. Wind chills in the negative single digits will mean you will need to pay special attention to putting on extra layers being outside.
Martin Luther King Day will have a high in the low 20s! Wind chills will be 5 to 15 degrees with a 15 mph northwest wind. I know some outdoor events will happen Monday. If they are not moved inside, cover up your extremities. Wool socks and hand warmers will be very beneficial.
