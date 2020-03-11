Eight more people have tested presumed positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, bringing the state's total number of cases to 23, said Governor Phil Murphy on Wednesday.
Two of the cases have not been linked to any known exposure, said Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli at briefing.
"Two of these cases do not have exposure to COVID-19, either a confirmed case of COVID-19 or travel from an area that has had community spread of COVID-19," she said.
At a briefing Wednesday afternoon, Persichilli said that four of the new cases are in Bergen County, two are in Middlesex County and two are in Monmouth County. Three cases are women and five are men. The ages of the patients who tested presumed positive range from 17 to 66 years old. They are still early in the investigation process of determining how the patients came in contact with the virus, Persichilli said.
There are now 37 patients under investigation, she said. Of those, 20 have had samples collected which are on their way to be tested. The other 17 will have their samples collected and tested at the state lab later today, she said.
"This is a rapidly evolving situation. Our goal is to give you as much information as quickly as we can, where appropriate," Persichilli said. "Our mission is to protect the health of the residents of New Jersey by stopping or controlling the spread of COVID-19."
Murphy was interviewed on the state's response to the spread this afternoon.
"Of the remaining 22, 20 are in the in the hospital, two are self-quarantined from home," Murphy said in an interview with WCBS Newsradio 880. "Clearly, this is something that is irritative. We are doing everything we can to stay out ahead of this. So far, at least, testing has not been a log jam. We don't take that for granted and we're doing everything we can to shorten that time frame."
The first death caused by the illness in the state was reported Tuesday.
The World Health Organization officially designated the sickness a pandemic on Wednesday. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
As the illness spreads, panic buying has led to empty shelves in many stores.
ShopRite has placed purchase limits on disinfectant cleaners and wipes, soap and other items in high demand during the spread of COVID-19.
“You may have noticed that we are starting to experience short supplies on products that are in high demand during this time,” according to an email sent out to customers Wednesday morning. “We’re working with our suppliers to keep these items on the shelf for you and we appreciate your cooperation in limiting your purchases to four so that everyone can get the products they need.”
Water and cough/cold over-the-counter medicines are also under purchase limits, according to the letter.
Stories of panic buying and hoarding — and store shelves emptied of essentials — have increased in recent days as stories of a worsening epidemic have increased. Experts say it isn't necessary.
"Good old-fashioned soap and water are good enough for hand hygiene," Dr. Manisha Juthani, an associate professor of medicine of infectious diseases and epidemiology of microbial diseases at Yale School of Medicine, told Business Insider. "Although hand sanitizer is convenient and easy to bring with you, I think stockpiling it is not necessary."
A 69-year-old Bergen County man died Tuesday from COVID-19, state officials confirmed, makin…
Linwood Public Schools announced Wednesday that any student, staff member, parent or visitor who is experiencing flu-like symptoms or has recently travelled to an area under a Level 3 Travel Health Notice by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — areas that include China, Hong Kong, Italy, Iran and South Korea — may not enter any Linwood schools or attend any school events.
During Tuesday’s briefing, officials announced that the first person in the state succumbed to the disease - a 69-year-old Bergen County man. So far, there have been 15 cases caused by the novel coronavirus identified throughout the state, including the man who died.
There are 31 patients under investigation in the state, two of whom are in Cumberland County; no cases have been identified in Atlantic and Cape May counties.
South Jersey schools are still working to prepare plans for virtual instruction in case the state mandates it.
On Tuesday, Atlantic County Institute of Technology held an emergency faculty meeting about developing lesson plans for two weeks of home instruction, said Tom Forkin, a teacher at the school.
Staff Writer David Danzis contributed to this report.
South Jersey events that have been canceled due to COVID-19
Adam Sandler at Hard Rock
Hey you guys. We've been looking forward to this upcoming tour for a long time but after a lot of thought we have decided to postpone the March dates. Health officials say that large gatherings should be avoided to help stop or prevent the spread of the coronavirus, so we will—— Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) March 11, 2020
Adam Sandler's March 14 show at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City has been postponed. No new date is listed on the venue's website.
Avalon’s Shop-A-Holics event
Originally scheduled for March 12-14 at The Princeton and The Whitebrier in Avalon, the “Avalon Shop-A-Holics Weekend” has been canceled due to the spread of COVID-19. It will not be rescheduled.
