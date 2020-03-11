Eight more people have tested presumed positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, bringing the state's total number of cases to 23, said Governor Phil Murphy on Wednesday.
The first death caused by the illness in the state was reported Tuesday.
"Of the remaining 22, 20 are in the in the hospital, two are self-quarantined from home," Murphy said in an interview with WCBS Newsradio 880. "Clearly, this is something that is irritative. We are doing everything we can to stay out ahead of this. So far, at least, testing has not been a log jam. We don't take that for granted and we're doing everything we can to shorten that time frame."
State officials have scheduled a briefing at 2 p.m. to discuss developments as COVID-19 cases spread across the state.
Appearing for the briefing will be Lieutenant Gov. Oliver, Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, State Epidemiologist Dr. Christina Tan, Department of Health Assistant Commissioner Chris Neuwirth, State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan, Director of the New Jersey Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness Jared Maples and Secretary of Higher Education Zakiya Smith Ellis.
The World Health Organization officially designated the sickness a pandemic on Wednesday. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
As the illness spreads, panic buying has led to empty shelves in many stores.
ShopRite has placed purchase limits on disinfectant cleaners and wipes, soap and other items in high demand during the spread of COVID-19.
“You may have noticed that we are starting to experience short supplies on products that are in high demand during this time,” according to an email sent out to customers Wednesday morning. “We’re working with our suppliers to keep these items on the shelf for you and we appreciate your cooperation in limiting your purchases to four so that everyone can get the products they need.”
Water and cough/cold over-the-counter medicines are also under purchase limits, according to the letter.
Stories of panic buying and hoarding — and store shelves emptied of essentials — have increased in recent days as stories of a worsening epidemic have increased. Experts say it isn't necessary.
"Good old-fashioned soap and water are good enough for hand hygiene," Dr. Manisha Juthani, an associate professor of medicine of infectious diseases and epidemiology of microbial diseases at Yale School of Medicine, told Business Insider. "Although hand sanitizer is convenient and easy to bring with you, I think stockpiling it is not necessary."
A 69-year-old Bergen County man died Tuesday from COVID-19, state officials confirmed, makin…
Linwood Public Schools announced Wednesday that any student, staff member, parent or visitor who is experiencing flu-like symptoms or has recently travelled to an area under a Level 3 Travel Health Notice by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — areas that include China, Hong Kong, Italy, Iran and South Korea — may not enter any Linwood schools or attend any school events.
During Tuesday’s briefing, officials announced that the first person in the state succumbed to the disease - a 69-year-old Bergen County man. So far, there have been 15 cases caused by the novel coronavirus identified throughout the state, including the man who died.
There are 31 patients under investigation in the state, two of whom are in Cumberland County; no cases have been identified in Atlantic and Cape May counties.
South Jersey schools are still working to prepare plans for virtual instruction in case the state mandates it.
On Tuesday, Atlantic County Institute of Technology held an emergency faculty meeting about developing lesson plans for two weeks of home instruction, said Tom Forkin, a teacher at the school.
Staff Writer David Danzis contributed to this report.
