Sadie Helen Brewington Marks, one of the few people in the resort's history to successfully fight the state, died Friday. She was 101.
Marks was a retired schoolteacher, who battled the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority, or CDRA, for four years until 2000 and won a $1.6 million jury verdict after the authority had offered her $419,000 for her land. Interest payments hiked the final amount the CRDA paid Marks to $2 million.
In making the $1.6 million award, the Superior Court civil jury concluded that the CRDA's appraisal did not reflect the true value of Marks' property because it failed to take into account its prime location next to the new $268 million Atlantic City Convention Center.
"I have represented many clients over 40 years.," said Jack H. Buonocore, Jr., a Morristown, Morris County attorney, who represented Marks between 1996 and 2000 against the CRDA. "I don't think there was ever one I was more fond of than Sadie Marks. I'm happy that she lived a long life, and I will never forget her."
The CDRA took Marks' property during the mid-1990s for what was called "Corridor" project between the then-new Atlantic City Convention Center and the Boardwalk casinos, Buonocore said.
Marks owned a rectangular 17,800-square-foot piece of land at the northeast corner of Michigan and Arctic avenues occupied since 1931 as Marks' Beer Garden, Buonocore said. He believes her husband had operated the bar for many years. It was demolished around 1996.
Buonocore represented more than 40 property owners in the Corridor area between Ohio and Missouri avenues against the CRDA, but Marks was his favorite.
"Although Sadie was at that time in her 80s, Sadie was the 'perfect' client - smart, realistic and always encouraging. I remember visiting with her at her home to discuss the case. Sadie had strong religious convictions," Buonocore said.
Marks' faith provided her with the courage and stamina to endure years of litigation against a powerful government entity, Buonocore said.
"Sadie was always optimistic and pleasant, and confident that, ultimately, she would be able to secure the just compensation which the Constitution guarantees a property owner whose property is taken for public use," Buonocore said.
Marks was not as famous as Vera Coking, the "other" elderly widow, who battled the CRDA in a bitter property dispute.
The vast majority of corridor property owners settled with the CRDA and left quietly. CRDA, a state agency that uses casino revenue to help revitalize Atlantic City, is required by law to pay just compensation when it invokes its power of eminent domain to seize property.
In 2001, the state Supreme Court refused to overturn lower-court rulings that the CRDA had undervalued property by Marks and Marc Rosenberg and his family, who owned Atlantic Plate & Window Glass Co. Inc.
