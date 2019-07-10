ATLANTIC CITY — State gaming regulators will meet Tuesday for the first time since the announcement of a merger between Eldorado Resorts and Caesars Entertainment, but nothing about the blockbuster deal will be deliberated.
The Casino Control Commission will consider several licensing actions during its monthly meeting, including Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's president Joe Lupo.
Looking ahead, the CCC could play a significant role in the $17.3 billion deal announced last month between two gaming operators with holdings in Atlantic City. Eldorado operates Tropicana Atlantic City, a deal that state gaming regulators just finalized last month. Caesars operates three properties in the city — Bally's, Caesars and Harrah's Resort.
The merged company would retain the well-known Caesars name.
The proposed deal still needs to approved by shareholders of both companies and the Federal Trade Commission. Should the deal be approved, Caesars would control 60 casinos in 16 states.
