The Atlantic County Board of Elections is expected to meet Wednesday at 5 p.m. to open and count mail-ins and paper provisional ballots at their board offices in Mays Landing.
A total of 3,690 mail-in ballots were received by the close of the primary day countywide. The board accepted 3,525, with the rest either rejected for improper filling out by voters or sent to the superintendent of elections for investigation, election officials said.
