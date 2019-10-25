WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congressman Jeff Van Drew, D-2nd, has sponsored one election security bill and voted to pass another this week.
Van Drew voted for the Stopping Harmful Interference in Elections for a Lasting Democracy (SHIELD) Act, which passed the House of Reprsentatives Wednesday in a 227-181 vote, mostly along party lines. It is not expected to pass in the Republican-led Senate, however.
In a Thursday press release, Van Drew's office said the SHIELD ACT would "protect our elections from foreign interference and disinformation campaigns."
The SHIELD Act’s policies were developed in response to the conclusions presented in Volume I of the Mueller Report, the office said.
The SHIELD vote came days after Van Drew introduced his own bill, the Protect Our Elections Act, to prohibit ownership and control of elections systems by foreign entities, and require disclosure of ownership of all such entities.
“Our elections should be for Americans and by Americans, and in order to keep it that way we need to eliminate foreign interference,” said Rep. Jeff Van Drew (NJ-02), Co-Chair of the Blue Dog Coalition Task Force on National Security. “This is not a theoretical problem, but a present danger that threatens to undermine confidence in our elections. The SHIELD Act combats foreign interference with comprehensive accountability and transparency measures that will ensure our elections are better protected. Our next elections are quickly approaching. I hope that Senator McConnell puts this legislation up for a vote in the U.S. Senate sooner rather than later.”
The Blue Dog Coalition is a group of fiscally conservative, centrist Democrats working together on issues.
According to Van Drew's office, the SHIELD Act:
_ creating a duty to report illicit offers of campaign assistance from foreign governments and their agents;
_ improving transparency of online political advertisements;
_ closing loopholes that allow foreign nationals and foreign governments to spend in U.S. elections;
_ restricting the exchange of campaign information between candidates and foreign governments and their agents;
_ prohibiting deceptive practices about voting procedures.
