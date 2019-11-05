3 p.m.: Almost 9,300 mail-in ballots had been received by the Atlantic County Board of Elections by Tuesday morning, with another estimated 500 coming in during the day.
“We’re getting close to 10,000,” said Board Chair Lynn Caterson.
The towns with the most were: Atlantic City with 2,028 (ward 1 is 279, ward 2 is 230, ward 3 is 271, ward 4 is 369, ward 5 is 293, and ward 6 is 586); Egg Harbor Township with 1,209; Galloway with 992; Pleasantville with 782 (ward 1 is 375; ward 2 is 407); Hamilton at 641; and Hammonton at 549. All other towns had under 400, Caterson said.
1 P.M.: Voter turnout seemed to be low late Tuesday morning at Dr. Martin Luther King School in Atlantic City. Few people were seen bracing the intermittent rain to cast their vote, but a few supporters stationed outside the school planned to be there until the polls closed.
Jamel Mobley, one of the supporters, has been there since about 7:30 a.m. Mobley and other supporters were holding umbrellas and wearing rain ponchos, but they weren’t letting the rain stop them.
“There’s barely any people coming in and out, because of the rain,” Mobley said.
But the rain didn’t stop resident Gene Dorn from coming out from voting as he said it’s his constitutional duty.
“I don’t miss an election,” he said.
John Mooney, commissioner for the Atlantic County Board of Elections stopped at the school, on Marmora Avenue, during his visit to dozens of polling districts throughout the day.
He said there are 151 polling locations in the county, he plans to visit about 100.
“Right now the turnout is going to be low,” he said. “That's from the numbers that I see, even on the mainland I see numbers low.
He believes the weather as well as this year not being the primary or midterm election year is the reason why.
“When you have an off-year election, historically the numbers are low,” he said.
One aspect he was happy to see is that schools were closed today in the city due to Election Day.
“I'm very pleased that the Board of Education here in Atlantic City, and in other areas that I have visited, have not had school today, which to me is a very, very positive step,” he said. “I just feel that should be continued so that the voting public can come and vote.”
Polls opened at 6 a.m. this morning across South Jersey. Voters are set to choose candidates for Freeholders, Assembly, State Senate, Board of Education, and more.
There is also a ballot question on whether or not to approve a $250 property tax deduction for veterans living in retirement communities.
By 8 a.m., approximately 35 voters had cast a vote at a Mays Landing polling location. At an Egg Harbor Township polling location, turnout was light, with roughly 12 to 15 voters showing up between 8 a.m. and 8:45 a.m., and no groups tabling or handing out sample ballots.
"I vote every time. ... I would love to see more people voting," said Randy Yasenchak, of Egg Harbor Township. "Whenever you look at the results of this area, the decisions (are) always just by a few hundred people. So it would be nice just more people coming out to vote."
Poll workers say turnout is light so far, with the state Senate seat at the top of the ticket in Cape May County. pic.twitter.com/4fZYSRAzvU— Bill Barlow (@Jerseynews_Bill) November 5, 2019
JoAnne Zannard said her primary issue is taxes.
"They're too high and I don't want anybody raising them again," said Zannard, of Egg Harbor Township.
All 80 seats in New Jersey’s Democrat-led Assembly are on the ballot in Tuesday’s election, with Republicans fighting to prevent a repeat of last year’s rout in congressional races. Voters in the 2nd district will also be picking a state senator to fill the seat Democratic U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew left open when he was elected to Congress.
Polls close at 8 p.m. Mail-in ballots, which went out to voters Sept. 21, will also play a role in the outcome.
There are two assembly seats in every district. The top two vote-getters in each district win a seat.
A closer look at some of this year’s top races:
1st DISTRICT
The state’s southernmost district also has New Jersey’s only state Senate contest. Incumbent Democrat Bob Andrzejczak was selected to fill Van Drew’s post and is hoping to get elected to the remainder of the four-year term against Republican Mike Testa. For the Assembly, Democratic incumbents Bruce Land and Matthew Milam are taking on Republicans Erik Simonsen and Antwan McClellan.
2nd DISTRICT
This district includes Atlantic City and is represented by Democratic incumbents Vince Mazzeo and John Armato. It’s a split district, meaning Republicans control its Senate seat, though state Sen. Chris Brown is not on the ballot this year. Republicans John Risley Jr., of Egg Harbor Township, and Philip Guenther, former mayor of Brigantine, are hoping to put the district in GOP hands.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
