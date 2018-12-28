When the summer ends, there are fewer people on the beach, fewer cyclists on the boardwalk and less traffic in the street.
But even though the people are gone, fire departments at the shore still have things to protect.
“When they leave to go home, they leave their houses behind,” Ocean City Fire Chief Jim Smith said. “They still have alarms, they still have heaters that malfunction and all that stuff.”
Over the past month, two fires, one fatal, have highlighted the issues fire departments face in beach communities.
“It’s the reality of what we live in today," Brigantine Fire Chief Tighe Platt said. "They’re building these houses bigger, they’re on top of each other, they’re only separated by 10 feet, and that’s an issue. ... If you’re not there quick enough, you could potentially lose multiple homes before you get a good hold on it.”