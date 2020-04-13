Destructive winds from a storm system ripped through South Jersey Monday, flattening a gas station structure in Egg Harbor Township, ripping of a Victorian home's roof in Cape May and causing widespread electrical outages.
The storm system appeared to pause mid-day, but a new round is expected around 3 p.m.
The roof over the gas pumps at the English Creek Avenue Sunoco collapsed Monday. Caution tape was stretched around the perimeter of the property and the attendant booth could be seen busting through the downed roof.
An employee who answered the phone at the station Monday declined to answer questions, but said there were no injuries. A call to the Egg Harbor Township Police Department was not answered.
An aggressive storm and high winds rolling through South Jersey Monday also left some 38,877 Atlantic City Electric customers without power as of 1:27 p.m., according to the company's outage map.
"We do have widespread outages occurring across the shore right now that are related to the storm that is coming through," said spokeswoman Amber Burruezo.
A tornado watch is in place for Monday, and winds of up to 70 miles per hour are possible.
Representative Jeff Van Drew, (R-2), requested that Governor Phil Murphy declare a state of emergency while the storm raged in his district. The area was "already struggling with resource allocation" stemming from the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, Van Drew said.
“Over the last few hours, storms and powerful winds have damaged huge areas of South Jersey, while we are in the midst of a public health crisis,” Van Drew said. “I am asking the Governor to declare an immediate State of Emergency to help our community rebuild. We need the help now more than ever.”
Winds caused more than just power outages Monday morning. Photos posted to social media outlets showed widespread damage across the region, including to the Wildwood Boardwalk. Photos taken in Atlantic City show a tree crushing a sedan on Fairmount Avenue and police responding to a damaged traffic light near Tennessee and Pacific Avenues.
Congress Hall in Cape took damage, according to City Manager Jerry Inderwies. A section of the top floored was peeled off by wind. A pillar in the front of the building is compromised and the top floor has water damage. The Elward House, a three story Victorian apartment building on Decatur Street built in the late 1800s, had its roof torn completely off leading to water damage. The roof of the third floor porch collapsed, Indewies said.
A photo showed the Elward House's roof and contents from the top floor scattered across a parking lot.
In Ventnor, Police Chief Doug Biagi announced the closure of Wellington Avenue due to a damaged telephone pole and downed wires near Ventnor's border and Buzby Village in Atlantic City.
"Please use caution driving," Biagi said. "Debris is flying freely during the high winds."
