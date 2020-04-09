The potential for the development and spread of wildfires will be elevated going into Friday.
The combination of strong winds, low humidity and drying fine fuels like leaves and twigs lead to this enhanced risk.
While rain did fall Thursday, it was more known for its winds than the rain itself. No more than a half inch of rain fell in South Jersey. That has allowed and will allow the dry, northwesterly winds to dry out the forest floor.
Winds will be from the northwest at 15-25 mph Thursday night. Come Friday, sustained winds will increase to 20-30 mph, with gusts up to 50 mph.
Limit any burning. If you must burn keep fire retardants nearby. An elevated fire risk will continue into Saturday.
In a recent article with The Press, Greg McLaughlin, fire warden for the Forest Fire Service, said that the lack of snow this winter allowed for the Forest Fire Service to conduct extensive prescribed burns.
“Even if we have fires in adjacent areas to our prescribed burning, we’re able to control spot fires a lot easier,” said Quincy Jones, forest fire control technician for the Forest Fire Service.
