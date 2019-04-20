The Easter holiday weekend can be seen as a litmus test for businesses ahead of a rapidly approaching summer season.
To the delight of many — practicing or not — the Easter bunny has brought us a nice-sized treat for the day. A dry day will be likely.
While an area of low pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere sits overhead, the surface low pressure, which would drive showers, is well offshore. The interior surface low will ring itself out during the morning.
So, for Easter morning expect areas of fog with a mix of sun and clouds. Then, fog will burn off shortly after sunrise. Temperatures will start in the low 50s, about 10 degrees above average and warm enough to not have to bundle up over your Easter best.
As the day goes on, a light south wind will blow. However, with the strong sun, the Easter egg hunts in our towns, as well as the Atlantic City Easter Best Dressed contest will go off without a hitch. Temperatures in the afternoon will rise into the 60s, with the higher numbers inland. Spot-on seasonable for this time of the year.
The evening will see the gray sky build back in. This will help prevent temperatures from falling much, so it will be a mild April evening to extend any weekend activities.
That low pressure system offshore will eventually gain latitude and move near. That will return a few showers into the forecast during the predawn hours Monday. Lows will be in the low 50s waking up that morning. Carry your umbrella.
Showers will last through the morning, especially along the coast.
Those of you in Bridgeton, Shiloh and the rest of that area will be drier than others. However, the low will move north quickly. By midday, we’ll have a partly sunny sky. Temperatures again will rise into the 60s. Day trips with the kids or grandkids during the day off will be good.
Monday night will be mainly clear and a good evening to let the breeze roll on in. Low to mid-50s will again be the case, continuing our streak of mild nights.
This will help set the stage for a very comfortable and suntastic Tuesday. High pressure in the Deep South will flex its muscles our way. The southwest flow will keep temperatures warm. 60s in the morning and well into the 70s for the afternoon. The exception will be the shore, per usual, but even the upper 60s for highs will be quite nice.
Finally, Alexa will be back in the weather saddle for Monday’s edition, so please welcome her back.
