This year, the fall or autumn equinox occurs in the Northern Hemisphere at 3:50 a.m. on Sept. 23 — two Mondays from now, the day before the next installment of this column.
Exactly why the autumn equinox marks the official start of the season is interesting. But in this column I want to not only explain the autumn equinox but also tell you things you can actually see that are intimately connected with it. One of them is the most famous and arguably the most dependably beautiful of all moons — Harvest Moon.
Understanding the autumn equinox: Many people would guess that our seasons are caused by Earth’s changing distance from the sun. Wouldn’t summer be hot because Earth is closer to the sun at that time of year? The answer is no. The seasons occur entirely because of the tilt of the Earth’s rotation axis.
Earth does not go around the sun upright in its orbit. It is tilted at an angle of 23½ degrees with respect to the plane of the orbit (upright would be 0 degrees, rolling around its orbit on its side — as Uranus does — would be 90°). The north end of the rotation axis always points toward what we call the North Star.
But in June this means the Northern Hemisphere is tilted its most toward the sun. That causes us to have our longest days and the sun to pass its highest in our sky.
December is the opposite situation — the Northern Hemisphere that we in New Jersey live in is tilted its most away from the sun, and we have our shortest days and lowest sun. But what happens at the spring and autumn equinoxes?
The longest and shortest days occur at the summer solstice and winter solstice, respectively. The start of spring and autumn are the spring equinox and fall (or autumn) equinox. On those days of the equinox, day and night are equally long (“equinox” comes from the Latin words for equal and night). At the equinoxes the sun sees a “side view” of Earth’s tilt — and that means everywhere on Earth gets equally long days and night.
Experience the autumn equinox: So is there a way you can experience the equinox directly? Of course, the turning leaves, the migrating birds, the cooler nights of all September and October are all effects of the Northern Hemisphere starting to tilt more and more away from the sun.
But if you want a more direct experience of what the equinox is, check out several things about the sun. If you check out where the sun rises and sets on days this month you’ll find this changes very noticeably. The sun keeps rising and setting farther south. And you’ll find that on the day of the fall equinox itself the sun rises exactly due east and sets exactly due west. Contrary to popular belief, this only happens one other day of the year, the day of the spring equinox.
Another thing to notice in the month or two around the equinox is how rapidly the times of sunrise and sunset change. In June, sunset occurs at about the same time for weeks. In September, nightfalls come dramatically later and later with each passing day and week.
Shine on, harvest moon: Interestingly, around the fall equinox, the opposite is true with the time of moonrise for nights around the full moon. During the year, the moon, on an average, rises almost an hour later each night as seen from our latitude. But the moon around the full phase that is nearest the fall equinox rises only about 20 minutes later on succeeding nights. It also stays lower near the horizon longer — where it will look larger and more golden. What do we call this most famous of full moons? Harvest moon, of course.
September is typically our least cloudy month of the year. Look for the Harvest moon effect this year for several nights around the night of Sept. 13-14. That night the moon is precisely full at 12:33 a.m.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.