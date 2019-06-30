Atlantic City will host another esports tournament later this year.
The Ultimate Gaming Championship announced Saturday that its Halo Classic will take place at Bally's Atlantic City from Sept. 6-8.
Atlantic City has recently become a frequent esports destination. Major tournaments for games like "Counter-Strike: Global Offensive," "Fortnite," "Dota 2" and "League of Legends."
In April, Boardwalk Hall hosted the 10th annual Collegiate StarLeague Grand Finals for collegiate competitive gamers, and the city also hosted the Esports Travel Summit this past week.
Caesars Atlantic City held the city's first major esports championship — the Gears Pro Circuit Atlantic City Open — in March 2017.
According to the Ultimate Gaming Championship website, the UGC Halo Classic is the most distinguished tournament in modern Halo. The event offers a chance for old school Halo participants and newcomers to compete at a high level.
The Halo 3 4 vs. 4 tournament will feature a double-elimination bracket and a $50,000 prize for the winning pool.
The Casino Reinvestment Development Authority is one of several sponsors for the tournament.
Tickets are on sale now. Click here to purchase.
