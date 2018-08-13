On the Road with Joe Estell Manor
Press of Atlantic City's Joe Matucci with Estell Manor Historical Society Vice President Gavin Rodgers Monday Aug 13, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)

 JOE MARTUCCI Press Meteorologist

I headed back to school on this unsettled and humid summer day. It's not just any school, though. I went to Estell Manor to uncover more about The Risley School, a one-room schoolhouse.

Gavin Rodgers, of the Estell Manor Historical Society, tells us about the rich history of the community. Find out why its namesake is a South Jersey Special. 

Meteorologist

This is my first newspaper but not my first forecast for NJ. I graduated with a B.S. in Meteorology from Rutgers. Two TV internships gave me a taste for the newsroom. Then, after nearly 4 years in private NJ weather, I'm forecasting South Jersey for you.

