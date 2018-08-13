I headed back to school on this unsettled and humid summer day. It's not just any school, though. I went to Estell Manor to uncover more about The Risley School, a one-room schoolhouse.
Gavin Rodgers, of the Estell Manor Historical Society, tells us about the rich history of the community. Find out why its namesake is a South Jersey Special.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.